SA weather update: Yellow level 2 warning issued for difficult navigation at sea

Cloudy and rainy weather is expected across the country on Tuesday, with conditions likely to remain unfavourable in several areas.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has issued a yellow level 2 impact-based warning in the Western Cape, which may lead to difficulty in navigation at sea.

This follows severe weather conditions hitting the country by storm in recent weeks, causing major damage to infrastructure and fatalities.

South Africans are slowly settling into winter; however, the weather conditions may have a different story to tell. Here’s what you should prepare for on Tuesday:

Cloudy and rainy weather is expected across the country on Tuesday, with conditions likely to remain unfavourable in several areas.

Yellow level 2 warning

For Tuesday, 19 May 2026, SAWS has issued a Yellow Level 2 impact-based warning for coastal waters between Table Bay and Cape Agulhas, which may result in difficult sea navigation conditions.

Partly cloudy conditions are expected in the province, with isolated showers and thundershowers scattered across the central and eastern parts.

Fresh to strong winds are expected along the coast, blowing south-easterly to easterly, reaching gale-force strength along the south-west coast. The ultraviolet B (UVB) sunburn index will also be low on Tuesday.

Eastern Cape

In the Eastern Cape, cloudy and cool conditions are expected, with isolated showers and thundershowers over the southern and western parts of the province.

Winds along the coast will be light to moderate easterly, becoming fresh and strengthening later in the morning.

The eastern parts of the province will experience a cloudy, cool, misty morning, with isolated showers and thundershowers south of the escarpment.

Variable wind conditions are expected, starting as a light breeze in the morning before becoming moderate to fresh later in the day, blowing south-easterly.

KwaZulu-Natal

Fog patches are expected in KwaZulu-Natal in the morning and evening, with cloudiness increasing later in the evening.

During the day, partly cloudy conditions are expected to go from cool to warm with isolated showers and rain in the east.

Winds along the coast will be light in the morning and are expected to become moderate later in the day. The sunburn index will also be moderate.

Other provinces

Weather conditions in Gauteng will be partly cloudy and cool, with isolated showers and rain. Despite this, a high UVB index is expected.

In Mpumalanga, morning fog patches are expected over the Drakensberg escarpment and parts of the Lowveld. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and rain, except in the extreme south-eastern parts.

Limpopo will experience morning fogginess over the northern interior, with partly cloudy skies, cool, isolated showers, and rain.

Free State and North West

The forecast for the Free State and North West predicts partly cloudy and cool conditions, with isolated thundershowers, especially over the western Free State.

It will be cold in the southern interior of the Northern Cape, with expected cloudy weather that goes from cool to warm throughout the day. Isolated thundershowers will be scattered across the central and south-eastern parts of the province.

The weather service has noted that winds along the coast will be light to moderate, blowing northerly to north-westerly.

No evacuations

So far, no urgent evacuations or severe weather conditions have been reported. However, weather conditions across the country may change later in the day, depending on the region.

Residents are encouraged to remain prepared for changing weather conditions and to stay updated with official forecasts.