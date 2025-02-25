Sopa 2025: What are Panyaza Lesufi’s transport and infrastructure promises?

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi said 128 000 jobs would come from Gautrain and Lanseria airport expansion projects.

Infrastructure and jobs are a key facet of Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi’s plan to kickstart the province’s fortunes.

The premier reiterated plans for several infrastructure developments during his State of the Province (Sopa) speech on Monday, championing the jobs brought by public and private investment.

However, many of the largest developments have been in the pipeline for some time.

Shades of 2024

The biggest developments trumpeted by Lesufi all involved transport, including rail, air and public access.

Gautrain’s route expansion has been on the cards for several years, with Lesufi saying in his 2024 address that it would expand to Soweto via Fourways, Mamelodi, Atteridgeville, Lanseria and Springs at a cost of R120 billion.

Gautrain’s website states that the route alignment for phase one of the expansion between Marlboro and Roodepoort via Sandton and Randburg commenced in 2018.

Seven years later, Lesufi did not give an update on potential timelines but repeated the number of jobs that could be tied to the project.

“During the expansion of Gautrain, we will create 125 000 jobs as the Gauteng provincial government, thus eliminating unemployment in our young people,” Lesufi said on Monday.

Johannesburg renewal

Also to benefit from future Gautrain expansion is Lanseria International Airport (LIA).

Lesufi said on Monday that LIA would expand its number of terminals with a private investment of R3 billion, creating 3 000 jobs in Diepsloot and surrounding areas.

ALSO READ: Failing city: Can Joburg be saved?

Infrastructure development goes alongside urban renewal, and Lesufi revealed that 10 hijacked buildings had been recovered.

Additionally, the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) is set to bring back 2 000 employees to offices in the Johannesburg CBD, and Lesufi promised to keep all government offices in the CBD.

“At the core of the renewal of Johannesburg is the Park Station precinct, transit-orientated development which [integrates] four major taxi ranks to enhance mobility and stimulate economic activity,” said Lesufi.

“This [multi-entity] project will create jobs, modernise transport and drive commercial expansion in CBD,” he explained.

Brics partner builds mall

In non-transport infrastructure development, Lesufi spoke of a mall set to open by June, which he said was built by a Brics partner.

I’m proud to announce to you, a new mall… that will be the biggest mall in our country, is now being built in Laanglaagte as part of the rehabilitation of the Johannesburg CBD,” confirmed Lesufi.

Opposition leaders will have the opportunity to address the legislature on how they viewed Lesufi’s speech, but Democratic Alliance leader Solly Msimanga pre-empted this on Tuesday.

“Lesufi has yet to learn an old-age wisdom — that actions speak louder than words,” stated Msimanga.

“His speech was more hot air and did little but show that Lesufi and his minority government will not do much to improve the lives of the residents of Gauteng,” he concluded.

NOW READ: WATCH LIVE: Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi delivers Sopa 2025