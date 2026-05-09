Smart IDs go digital? Home Affairs publishes draft rules

Members of the public, civil society organisations, industry bodies have been invited to submit written comments by 6 June.

South Africans have until 6 June 2026 to comment on draft regulations that could pave the way for a new Digital Identity system allowing citizens to access official documents directly from their smartphones.

Leon Schreiber, the Minister of Home Affairs, gazetted the draft amended regulations in terms of the Identification Act of 1997 for public comment this week.

The proposed regulations form part of the Department of Home Affairs’ broader digital transformation plans and seek to establish the legal and regulatory framework for a Digital Identity system in South Africa.

According to the department, the system would create secure Digital Identity credentials that would exist alongside traditional physical documents such as Smart ID cards.

“This will enable citizens to store, access and utilise secure digital versions of their identity document, birth certificate, marriage certificate and other Home Affairs products directly on their smartphone, and introduce the ability for users to remotely confirm their identity using biometric verification,” the department said.

Physical IDs to remain valid

The department stressed that the use of the Digital Identity system would remain optional and that physical documents would continue to be recognised.

“The draft amendments are intended to clarify the status of Digital Identity credentials as an additional form of valid identity under the Act, without affecting the continued validity of physical identity cards,” the department said.

The proposed amendments also seek to establish standards for enrolment, biometric capture and identity assurance linked to the new digital credentials.

Officials stated that the system is designed to enhance interoperability between the public and private sectors, including the digital delivery of government services.

Safeguards and privacy protections proposed

The draft regulations also aim to tighten safeguards governing how identity information may be shared with accredited institutions.

According to the department, access to identity information would remain “strictly regulated” under the Identification Act of 1997, the Promotion of Access to Information Act of 2000 and the Protection of Personal Information Act of 2013.

The department further said the amendments would strengthen the national population register as “the single authoritative record of identity and civic status information”.

Schreiber described the proposed system as a major step in the department’s digital overhaul.

“The draft regulations propose the creation of a world-class Digital Identity system as the ultimate expression of our vision to leverage digital transformation to deliver Home Affairs @ home,” the minister said.

“This system can greatly enhance our ability to combat identity theft, financial crimes, corruption and illegal immigration, while delivering efficient services to citizens in the comfort of their own homes, and improving privacy protections and data management.”

Government partnerships underway

Schreiber said the department was already working with multiple government partners, including the Presidency, to align the system with South Africa’s broader digital transformation goals.

“We are already working closely with many partners in government, including The Presidency, to ensure that the foundational system we are building supports the Digital Transformation Roadmap’s goal of digitalising government services,” he said.

“Technical work is well underway, and the finalisation of these regulations will enable us to complete our digital service delivery revolution by bringing services right onto your smart device.”

Members of the public, civil society organisations, industry bodies, and other stakeholders have been invited to submit written comments by 6 June.

Submissions can be sent to the Chief Director: Legal Services at the Department of Home Affairs: