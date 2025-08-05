Sassa pilots grant improvements in Western Cape

One of the improvements is the introduction of priority queues for elderly and frail beneficiaries.

Improvements to the processing of social grant services in the Western Cape have been made to benefit the elderly.

The improvements include express queuing facilities to enable the faster processing of grant payments for vulnerable grant recipients at paypoints.

Service improvement plans

If successful it will serve as a model to be implemented in the rest of the country.

Deputy Minister of Social Development Ganief Hendricks said the dedicated Cape Town service improvement plan in the Cape metro had been finalised.

In terms of the new system, there will be uninterrupted grant payments so that pensioners who were called for a grant review do not lose their grants.

The beneficiaries will continue to receive grants for August and September without interruption, giving them more time to visit Sassa offices without fear of financial disruption.

Priority queues

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) will introduce priority queues for elderly and frail beneficiaries.

“If a beneficiary is unable to be assisted on their first visit, a firm follow-up appointment will be given to avoid repeated inconvenience,” Hendricks said.

Progress reviews

The Sassa regional office agreed to apply the new system which Hendricks said would protect the dignity and income of pensioners, especially those having their grants reviewed.

The plan entails regular performance reviews every two months to ensure accountability in how services are delivered to the public.

Hendricks will meet bi-monthly with senior regional Sassa management to review progress.

Hendricks has deployed senior officials from the Sassa national office in Pretoria to monitor payment operations across key sites during the upcoming payment cycle, starting from yesterday.

