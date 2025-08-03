Lesufi reshuffles several heads of Gauteng departments after reports reveal misconduct

The Gauteng premier announced the release of dozens more forensic reports following investigations into the province's departments

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi on Sunday announced that he has removed or reshuffled several heads of departments within the provincial government.

He said this comes after forensic investigation reports were released, detailing corruption and maladministration.

“Corruption continues to be one of the country’s most pressing challenges, undermining effective governance and sustainable development,” said Lesufi.

Forensic investigation reports into Gauteng departments

He said the reports come after “a series of under expenditure and underperformance by departments, lifestyle audits, and failures to meet performance targets in some instances”.

As a result of the findings of the reports, Lesufi announced the following changes that have been made to head up Gauteng’s departments:

Department of e-government: Masabata Mutlaneng

Department of infrastructure development: Rufus Mmutlana

Treasury: Ncumisa Mnyani (retained)

Cogta: Darion Barclay (retained)

Transport: Thulani Mdadane (retained, post to be advertised)

Human settlements: Puleng Gadebe-Mabaso (retained)

Agriculture and rural development: Khululekile Mase (retained)

He also announced acting heads for the following departments:

Environment: Matthew Sathekge

Sports, Arts, Culture and Recreation: Mpho Nawa

Social Development: Phumla Sekhonyane

Education: Albert Chaane

Community Safety: Pending

Health: Pending

The premier added that the Gauteng government is in the recruitment process for permanent appointments for these departments.

He also announced that Motlatjo Moholwa has been appointed as the new head of department for the Gauteng Department of Economic Development.

“Mr Moholwa brings with him a wealth of experience in the public service. He has served as the head of economic research and chief economist in the City of Johannesburg, a lead economist for the Land Bank and the deputy director general (DDG) in the Mpumalanga and Gauteng departments of economic development.”

Reports detail ‘wide range of misconduct’

The 39 forensic reports mentioned by Lesufi on Sunday follow the 47 reports announced by the premier on 24 June.

“The released reports detail investigations into serious offences and improper behaviour across multiple departments. They cover a wide range of misconduct, from criminal acts to minor breaches of conduct,” he said on Sunday.

The Gauteng premier said the reports will not be released at this stage, to avoid “harming the enforcement or implementation of the recommendations”.

“We are aware that releasing certain details early might disrupt ongoing legal cases or make it harder to follow the recommendations, including putting whistleblowers’ identities and safety at risk.”

