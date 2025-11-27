Sassa grants to be distributed next week: Key dates to know

'Sassa Limpopo condemns in the strongest terms any acts of fraud and corruption committed by individuals, whether inside or outside Sassa.'

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) will disburse social grants to beneficiaries next week, the last payments of the year.

The agency administers more than 19 million grant payments, including the Older Persons’ Pension Grant, Disability Grant, War Veterans Grant, Care Dependency Grant, Foster Child Grant, Child Support Grant, Child Support Grant Top-Up, and Grant-in-Aid.

Grant payments: What you need to know

Sassa grant payment dates:

Older Persons Grant – Tuesday, 2 December 2025

Disability Grant – Wednesday, 3 December 2025

Children’s Grants – Thursday, 4 December 2025

Sassa grant amounts:

Old Age Grant (60–74 years) and Disability Grant – R2 315

Old Age Grant (75+ years) – R2 335

War Veterans Grant – R2 315

Care Dependency Grant – R2 315

Child Support Grant – R560

Foster Care Grant – R1 250

SRD Grant – R370

ALSO READ: Stealing identities and faking lifestyles: How Sassa fraud crackdown saved taxpayers R340m

Sassa Limpopo welcomes arrests as 13 nabbed for alleged fraud

Sassa in Limpopo has welcomed the arrest of 13 people accused of defrauding the agency and undermining the social grant system. The suspects were arrested in Nebo as part of ongoing efforts to clamp down on corruption targeting vulnerable beneficiaries.

According to Sassa, the suspects appeared in the Nebo Magistrate’s Court on 21 November 2025. The matter was postponed to 9 February 2026 for further investigation.

Sassa Limpopo Regional Executive Manager Mmapula Pheeha said the arrests demonstrate the government’s commitment to safeguarding public funds intended for people who rely on grants for daily survival.

“We commend the swift action taken by law enforcement agencies. These arrests send a clear message that fraudulent activities will not be tolerated, and perpetrators will face the full might of the law,” said Pheeha.

Agency condemns fraud and corruption

The agency expressed strong condemnation of any form of fraud, whether perpetrated internally or by outsiders, stating that such crimes directly harm the poor.

“Sassa Limpopo condemns in the strongest terms any acts of fraud and corruption committed by individuals, whether inside or outside Sassa. Such actions not only rob the poor and vulnerable of their rightful support but also erode public trust in government institutions,” Pheeha said.

Pheeha added that Sassa continues to work with the police, the National Prosecuting Authority and other stakeholders to ensure accountability.

“Sassa further assures beneficiaries that measures are continuously being strengthened to prevent fraud, enhance accountability, and ensure that grants reach the rightful recipients,” she said.

NOW READ: Sassa Former nurse arrested for disability grant fraud in Limpopo