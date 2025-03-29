‘Amapiano music feels like heaven sometimes’ —West African artists on SA genre

Amapiano is one of South Africa's biggest musical exports, thanks to its viral dance challenges and catchy beats. West African artists reflected on its influence

Though Amapiano is a music genre with Mzansi origins, South Africans often lack a proper understanding of its global reach.

Amapiano is currently South Africa’s most significant musical export, characterised by its viral dance routines and infectious beats. Amapiano tracks have been added to more than 14 million playlists.

The 2023 vs 2018 growth is 566%.

US rapper Swae Lee once had to apologise to a hoard of South Africans, who swiftly called him out for crediting the Amapiano sound to Nigeria instead of Mzansi.

The rapper, who is one-half of the Hip-Hop duo Rae Sremmurd, tweeted that he would be experimenting with the trending South African genre but added a Nigerian flag to the tweet, which didn’t sit well with South Africans.

Hooked on Amapiano

“Amapiano music feels like heaven sometimes, and that’s the way I see it,” Nigerian artist Joeboy told The Citizen.

“As Nigerians, we’ve really accepted Amapiano as something part of our culture. That’s why sometimes people from outside the continent still make the mistake of thinking Amapiano originates from Nigeria because of the way we just connect to it, and we love it,” he shared.

The Afrobeats sensation has adopted Amapiano to the extent that he has collaborated with South African artists, including Amapiano act Yumbs, featuring Focalistic.

“Amapiano is massive; it is no longer just a South African movement,” Cameroonian singer Sabrina told this publication.

“It has become something global; you hear it in clubs, festivals, and even in mainstream music across different continents. I think what makes it so appealing is that it blends so many influences while keeping its authenticity, and more and more international artists are embracing the sound; it will only go bigger and bigger.”

Sabrina recently spent a week in South Africa, hoping to explore the country and collaborate with a few Amapiano acts.

“South Africa has a rich and diverse music scene and the artists here bring something really special to the table I love collaborating with artists who have a distinct and unique vibe and South Africa is full of them, there is so much to learn and create together,” said Sabrina.

Joeboy said his current favourite Amapiano song is Kamo Mphela’s Dalie and Uncle Waffles’ Wadibusa despite being clueless about the meaning of the lyrics.

“It’s a global sound, it’s a sound I really, really love. The fact that it takes on different energy — there’s the calm one, and next thing, you’re dancing and grooving,” said the muso.

“I just wish, personally, there could be more faces behind it because it feels like we know these songs but don’t really know the faces behind it. We know the songs to an extent where we even have different versions on the streets of Lagos, where we’ve put our own influence and culture into it.”

New music

On Thursday, Joeboy released his third studio album, Viva Lavida. One of Joeboy’s songs from the album, Osadebe, has received a good run on South African radio.

On the song, Joeboy chants an Igbo phrase, “Osondi Owendi,” which is an ode to a Nigerian highlife classic song by Chief Osita Osadebe.

Loosely translated, “Osondi Owendi” means one man’s trash is another man’s treasure.

“I wouldn’t say there was anything difficult, but I’d say one of the songs we really took our time production-wise to make sure it was on the best level was Free of Charge,” shared Joeboy about the making of the album.

The video of Joeboy’s first hit, Baby, was shot in Cape Town.

“I shot it in Cape Town, and I had a lot of fun, and Cape Town just became etched in my memories,” he said. Joeboy said he’ll perform in South Africa at the end of the year during his continental tour.

Sabrina’s last album was the release of the seven-track Unstoppable.

“For me, music is more than just a sound; it’s an experience, and I think today people connect with more than just the lyrics or the beat; they want the full experience. That is why I love adding elements like dance and humour to my work,” she said.

Before the end of the year, she released a single featuring US rapper and singer D Smoke. The song Pullover has a strong Amapiano influence.

