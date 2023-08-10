By Marizka Coetzer
Journalist
3 minute read
10 Aug 2023
5:50 am
Special Features

‘It can be boring here at times’: Drag show for the elderly to celebrate women

By Marizka Coetzer

Franco Bezuidenhout and his husband organised the first of its kind drag queen show.

Queen B, Franco Bezuidenhout with resident, Makkie Igel during a performance by Queen B at the Van Rensburg retirement home in Danville, Pretoria on Womans Day 9 August 2023. Picture Neil McCartney
Queen B, Franco Bezuidenhout during a performance by Queen B at the Van Rensburg retirement home in Danville, Pretoria on Womans Day 9 August 2023. Picture Neil McCartney
Many came out in drag to celebrate Women’s Day, but more had to be done to protect women, experts say. Franco Bezuidenhout, aka Queen B and his husband, Jannie Bezuidenhout, organised the first of its kind drag queen show at the Van Rensburg retirement village and frail care centre for elderly people suffering from Alzheimer’s for Women’s Day. Queen B and her drag sister, Denè Malrouché (Dean Sweeney), were both in the running for this year’s Mr and Miss Pretoria Pride title. Queen B said life was evolving and so was drag. “We show people drag is not taboo but...

Read more on these topics