Hein Kaiser
Journalist
3 minute read
25 Jan 2023
5:26 am
Special Features

Henceford Khoza – the man on a mental wellness crusade

The GIMWA founder reckons that in some way or another, everyone is facing mental and emotional challenges.

GIMWA / Mental health
Freedom concept Picture: iStock
He's a gentle giant. Henceford Khoza towers over most people he meets, his handshake envelopes every digit and his smile is wider than a six-lane highway. Mental wellness advocate He's a man on a mission to save society, one heart at a time. Khoza uses funds generated from his butchery business in Johannesburg's far northern suburbs and his influence as a radio presenter to propagate his message of kindness and hope. He has made mental wellness his life's mission, and this week formally launched a non-profit called the Global Institute of Emotional and Mental Wellness South Africa (GIMWA). ALSO READ: Mental...

