Let’s get back to basics of humanity

Editorial staff

There will be few people who will argue with the proposition that South Africa’s citizens are under enormous pressure because of our financial and societal problems – never mind individual mental health issues.

This manifests in increasing anger and increasing venting of that anger through violence and road rage, as well as a general collapse of basic human decency and manners.

But it is refreshing that there are people out there who believe it doesn’t have to be that way … and who want to help take us back to the basics of humanity and towards a caring, giving nation.

One of these is Joburg butchery owner and radio presenter Henceford Khoza, featured on our pages today and whose hopes is in non-profit organisation the Global Institute of Emotional and Mental Wellness South Africa (GIMWA).

GIMWA has been operating since 2019, and it already employs a full-time social worker, has a network of support services available and a helpline that anyone in crisis can call, almost anytime.

Khoza says we should “bring back family values, bring back a loving spirit among each other, because we need each other at the end of the day”.

That is not a bad way to start, we think.