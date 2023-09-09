Rassie Erasmus a ‘Marmite man’ – he’s either a favourite or not at all

As one of the more controversial figures in world rugby, Rassie Erasmus has probably made as many friends as foes. South Africans love him; he delivers wins. And after the previous Rugby World Cup, he’s perhaps not the average Englishman’s cup of tea. But there is no doubt he has become a living legend, not just as a brilliant rugby player, but as a coach, administrator and inspiring public figure. A man credited with single-handedly effecting transformation in rugby, often viewed as loud, opinionated with a love for publicity. Rassie: Stories of Life and Rugby Rassie: Stories of Life and…

As one of the more controversial figures in world rugby, Rassie Erasmus has probably made as many friends as foes. South Africans love him; he delivers wins. And after the previous Rugby World Cup, he’s perhaps not the average Englishman’s cup of tea.

But there is no doubt he has become a living legend, not just as a brilliant rugby player, but as a coach, administrator and inspiring public figure. A man credited with single-handedly effecting transformation in rugby, often viewed as loud, opinionated with a love for publicity.

Rassie: Stories of Life and Rugby

Rassie: Stories of Life and Rugby, journalist and broadcaster David O’Sullivan’s telling of Erasmus’ narrative, rolled out the red carpet into one of sport’s most controversial personalities.

The book has been in the top five best-selling list in South Africa for five weeks; the English edition reigned in pole position for the majority of the time. It’s now been published in the UK and distributed worldwide, unusual for a South African-authored sports biography about a South African personality.

“Many people have the wrong impression about Rassie. Misconceptions paint Erasmus as an extroverted showman, desperate for limelight and universally charismatic. That’s what I thought he was,” O’Sullivan admitted.

But after months of delving into Erasmus’ life, researching the book, he changed his mind.

“His self-image as being uncomplicated, he believes, is a stark contrast to his genuine complexity.”

The book showcases the modern journey of rugby in SA, underlining Erasmus’ pivotal role. From a sport predominantly supported by whites and placed seventh in global rankings to one enjoying universal admiration across racial, gender, and age, divides. And with the Springboks, at the top of the hit parade.

Erasmus’ hand at transforming rugby has reverberated throughout the establishment. He appointed Siya Kolisi the first black Bok captain, welcomed players of all races into the squad and kept winning. This despite naysayers yanking out accusations of quotas and kowtowing to political pressure.

In the book, O’Sullivan dispels the notion of Rassie as a “political beast”. Instead, his decisions in rugby reflect a profound intent to negate humiliation and embarrassment for anyone, emotions deeply etched in his childhood and later, when he walked out of Super 12, the Cats, during a moment when Conrad Jantjes was given seven minutes of game time and replaced by a white player, all pre-planned by the coach.

“Erasmus described how embarrassing and humiliating this was for both the white player and Jantjes,” said O’Sullivan.

And it’s this sense of fairness and empathy that has seen Erasmus weave the Boks into a tight, unified team – and South African rugby into a colour-blind code.

His elite players’ development pathway, where Erasmus nurtured young talent, ensured player growth without any undertones of discrimination. It’s an initiative that has become a legacy institution and that ensured rugby’s survival in SA.

Erasmus’ traumatic past

Erasmus’ childhood, marked by a traumatic past, a mentally abusive alcoholic father, yet filled with love from his mother and sisters, forms the core of the book.

“His terribly traumatic childhood needed to be explored,” said O’Sullivan, and Rassie wasn’t reluctant to share personal details. The book also tells of Erasmus’ tumultuous phase in Joburg, symbolised by the Afrikaans phrase, “die liggies maak hom duislig” (the bright lights made him dizzy).

For O’Sullivan, the attention has been overwhelming, but satisfying. And he realised that when it comes to Erasmus, people either love him or hate him. “He’s a Marmite man,” he said. Either a favourite or not at all,” he said.

