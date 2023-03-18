Comedian Themba-Robin Behrens is not afraid to push some buttons

If you haven’t seen the David Attenborough skit on potholes or the Phala Phala couch monologue on social media yet, you’re missing out. And South Africa needs Themba-Robin Behrens’ mishmash blend of satire and slapstick right now. Comedic relief is about all that battered and bruised Mzansi’s have, it makes the unbearable weight of a myriad of stuff-ups, somewhat bearable. He is not afraid of voicing his opinion or making fun out of politicians and pushing some buttons. He’s only afraid of frogs. This is because he doesn’t like the way they look. “It’s in the way they move. It...

If you haven’t seen the David Attenborough skit on potholes or the Phala Phala couch monologue on social media yet, you’re missing out. And South Africa needs Themba-Robin Behrens’ mishmash blend of satire and slapstick right now.

Comedic relief is about all that battered and bruised Mzansi’s have, it makes the unbearable weight of a myriad of stuff-ups, somewhat bearable. He is not afraid of voicing his opinion or making fun out of politicians and pushing some buttons.

He’s only afraid of frogs. This is because he doesn’t like the way they look.

“It’s in the way they move. It is horrible. And they’re always out on a dark, rainy night, ready for you to step on them and ruin a good pair of shoes,” he says.

That sums up Behrens’ personality beautifully. He is affable, gentle in nature with an exuberant passion for life. He doesn’t hold back when it comes to sharing what’s on his mind. He also shares this with his wife and two young children.

Joburg is his home town, but he spent several years in the Eastern Cape during his late teens.

Comedic satire and content creation is a happenstance segue in his career as a sound engineer. Nowadays, he divides his time between recording and mixing for local and international clients and nurturing his fast-growing reputation as the guy who can bring a smile to your dial, authentically and effortlessly.

Stand up comedian, Actor comedy content creator, Themba Robin speaks to The Citizen in his home in Johannesburg, 12 March 2023.

Humour rolls off his tongue without having to script the jokes first.

“In terms of the content that I push out and the satirical parodies, the South African government does give a lot of content that you just could not use,” says Behrens.

“But I’d like to focus more on who we are as South Africans and the diversities and the slight differences that make us all the amazing melting pot that we are.”

Former sports, arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa is one of the funniest politicians around, says Behrens. He shares a tweet about Mthethwa that he recently read and says it encapsulates it beautifully: “He’s like the father that doesn’t help you when you grow up. But as soon as you win an award, he rushes up to shake hands. And I think that rings true to a degree.”

Behrens also reckons that Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema’s dramatic vitriol has turned him into an able influencer, but he noted that many politicians love making a noise, but are yet to show any ability of actual delivery.

Stand up comedian, Actor comedy content creator, Themba Robin speaks to The Citizen in his home in Johannesburg, 12 March 2023. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Behrens has a serious side and often reflects about the world around him.

Democratic Alliance leader John Steenhuisen’s roadkill faux pas was about the only thing he could remember about him. He says that was mild compared to what he’s heard before.

“I don’t lead a political party. I’m not in that limelight,” Behrens says. “I’m sure a mishmash or fluffup can happen any time. Calling your ex-wife roadkill? Well, I know a couple of people who have ex-wives and that’s possibly not the worst thing I’ve heard anyone say on both sides of the coin.”

Of the sustained ramping up of politicking and rhetoric leading up to next year’s national elections, Behrens suggests that there are no clear frontrunners now, as far as political parties and believability goes.

“I’m not too sure if I have any frontrunners for most believable politician. We’ve all heard some really magical fairy tales over the last decade and nothing’s really come to fruition,” he says.

“So, it’s more a case of who’s going to show us with actions, rather than words. There’s certainly a long list of empty promises.”

Stand up comedian, Actor comedy content creator, Themba Robin speaks to The Citizen in his home in Johannesburg, 12 March 2023. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Here, he singles out Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga and points at how the current education system is failing kids, right now. It’s his biggest gripe with the current regime. He feels strongly about education and says if he had to choose an alternative career, it would be teaching.

“I think that helping people understand things is amazing. And that’s a good way to improve the world,” he says.

When he’s not pushing faders and twiddling buttons in the studio or creating fantastic satire, Behrens spends time with his family. It leaves little time for the pursuit of other interests, but driving time is his alone time – and he listens to audio books or motivational speakers while behind the wheel.

