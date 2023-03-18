Hein Kaiser
18 Mar 2023
Comedian Themba-Robin Behrens is not afraid to push some buttons

Humour rolls off his tongue without having to script the jokes first.

Stand up comedian, Actor comedy content creator, Themba Robin speaks to The Citizen in his home in Johannesburg, 12 March 2023. Picture: Nigel Sibanda
If you haven’t seen the David Attenborough skit on potholes or the Phala Phala couch monologue on social media yet, you’re missing out. And South Africa needs Themba-Robin Behrens’ mishmash blend of satire and slapstick right now. Comedic relief is about all that battered and bruised Mzansi’s have, it makes the unbearable weight of a myriad of stuff-ups, somewhat bearable. He is not afraid of voicing his opinion or making fun out of politicians and pushing some buttons. He’s only afraid of frogs. This is because he doesn’t like the way they look. “It’s in the way they move. It...