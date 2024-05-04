Daily news update: Govt spent R1.5m at ICJ | MK to ‘protect Zuma’ at hearing | Joburg mayor says ‘only’ has 8 bodyguards
Photo: iStock/The Citizen/Cheryl Kahla
In today’s news, government officials spent seven times the cash of their legal team when taking Israel to the International Court of Justice in January, the MK party will attend Jacob Zuma’s ANC disciplinary hearing in force and Johannesburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda has defended his large contingent of bodyguards.
We also look at City Power security officials having a fierce gun battle with suspected cable thieves, rapper and actor ‘Zuluboy’ allegedly not being paid at a fair because of his Zuma connections, and Mbali ‘MaNgwabe’ Mseleku appearing to be over her marriage in Uthando Nes’thembu.
News Today: 4 May 2024
Over R1.5m spent on transporting SA government officials to the ICJ
Nearly R1.5 million of taxpayer’s money was spent to ferry government officials, including Justice Minister Ronald Lamola, to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague earlier this year.
This is seven times the amount spent on the government’s legal team for the momentous sitting in January.
We’ll bring own cutlery and chair to Zuma’s ANC disciplinary hearing, says MK party
The MK Party said it would put in place extra measures to protect former president Jacob Zuma when he appears in front of the ANC’s disciplinary committee next week.
The ruling party on Thursday announced Zuma would appear before the committee next Tuesday. He is currently suspended by the ANC while leading the MK party.
‘I only have eight body guards not 10’ says Johannesburg mayor
City of Johannesburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda has defended his large contingent of bodyguards, saying he only has eight bodyguards and not 10.
Gwamanda came under public criticism after media reports on his alleged security detail and a fleet of luxury vehicles that accompanied him to various places.
WATCH: City Power security in gun battle with crooks trying to steal burnt Joburg fire cables
City Power said an intense gun battle occurred between its security officials and suspected cable thieves near the M1 bridge in Johannesburg, where a fire broke out in an underground tunnel.
Parts of Johannesburg‘s inner city were filled with smoke on Wednesday morning after underground cables caught alight.
WATCH: Motlanthe clarifies ‘good for ANC if voted out’ remark
Former African National Congress (ANC) Deputy President Kgalema Motlanthe said his 2017 comments where he said, “It would be good for the ANC itself if it was voted out” was not him distancing himself from the governing party.
Motlanthe was speaking to journalists on the sidelines of his door-to-door visits in Diepkloof, Soweto. He was listening to residents concerns ahead of the May 29 elections.
Zuluboy ‘not paid because of MK party connections’
Rapper and actor Mxolisi ‘Zuluboy’ Majozi is crying foul after claiming to have not been paid for his services at last week’s Articulate Africa Art and Book Fair in Durban because of his political affiliation.
“I was told personally that there was a phone call that came in while I was facilitating the first event. I was told that some deputy head of Parks and Recreation was asking why they are hiring uMkhonto we Sizwe members in things of the city,” Zuluboy explained to The Citizen.
She’s emotionally left the marriage – Uthando Nes thembu viewers debate MaNgwabe
Uthando Nes’thembu viewers are convinced that Mbali ‘MaNgwabe’ Mseleku, the fourth wife of the polygamist Musa Mseleku, is over the marriage.
This is after she decided not to spend a night with her husband on her designated day. Mseleku takes turns to sleep at each of his wives’ homes.
WATCH: SA’s first fencer to qualify for Olympics in 16 years aims to earn country’s first medal
Bright-eyed Joburg fencer Harry Saner can barely contain his excitement after qualifying for the Paris 2024 Olympics.
The 23-year-old has proved his mettle time and again in continental and international championships, representing his country all over the world. But his gold at the African Zonal Olympic Qualifier in Algeria this week earned him the right, for the first time, to cross swords with the world’s best for no greater glory in the sport.
SA teams chasing podium places and Olympic spots at World Relays
South Africa will have three teams competing at the World Athletics Relays championship in Bahamas in the early hours of Sunday and Monday morning (SA time), and they will be confident of picking up one or two medals.
It is unclear who national relays coach Paul Gorries will select for the heats or the finals in the various events, but there are strong squads in the men’s 4x100m and 4x400m events.