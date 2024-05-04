Daily news update: Govt spent R1.5m at ICJ | MK to ‘protect Zuma’ at hearing | Joburg mayor says ‘only’ has 8 bodyguards

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

In today’s news, government officials spent seven times the cash of their legal team when taking Israel to the International Court of Justice in January, the MK party will attend Jacob Zuma’s ANC disciplinary hearing in force and Johannesburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda has defended his large contingent of bodyguards.

We also look at City Power security officials having a fierce gun battle with suspected cable thieves, rapper and actor ‘Zuluboy’ allegedly not being paid at a fair because of his Zuma connections, and Mbali ‘MaNgwabe’ Mseleku appearing to be over her marriage in Uthando Nes’thembu.

News Today: 4 May 2024

Over R1.5m spent on transporting SA government officials to the ICJ

Nearly R1.5 million of taxpayer’s money was spent to ferry government officials, including Justice Minister Ronald Lamola, to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague earlier this year.

Ronald Lamola, Minister of Justice of South Africa, speaks to the press before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) after the first day of the hearing of the genocide case against Israel, brought by South Africa. According to the South Africans, Israel is currently committing genocidal acts against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip. (Photo by REMKO DE WAAL / ANP MAG / ANP via AFP)

This is seven times the amount spent on the government’s legal team for the momentous sitting in January.

We’ll bring own cutlery and chair to Zuma’s ANC disciplinary hearing, says MK party

The MK Party said it would put in place extra measures to protect former president Jacob Zuma when he appears in front of the ANC’s disciplinary committee next week.

The MK party said they will bring a chair for Zuma next week. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen

The ruling party on Thursday announced Zuma would appear before the committee next Tuesday. He is currently suspended by the ANC while leading the MK party.

‘I only have eight body guards not 10’ says Johannesburg mayor

City of Johannesburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda has defended his large contingent of bodyguards, saying he only has eight bodyguards and not 10.

City of Joburg mayor, Kabelo Gwamanda at Braamfontein Council Chambers on 5 May 2023. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Gwamanda came under public criticism after media reports on his alleged security detail and a fleet of luxury vehicles that accompanied him to various places.

WATCH: City Power security in gun battle with crooks trying to steal burnt Joburg fire cables

City Power said an intense gun battle occurred between its security officials and suspected cable thieves near the M1 bridge in Johannesburg, where a fire broke out in an underground tunnel.

Firefighters and other officials at the site of the fire on the M1 highway in Johannesburg. Photo: X/@visiontactical

Parts of Johannesburg‘s inner city were filled with smoke on Wednesday morning after underground cables caught alight.

WATCH: Motlanthe clarifies ‘good for ANC if voted out’ remark

Former African National Congress (ANC) Deputy President Kgalema Motlanthe said his 2017 comments where he said, “It would be good for the ANC itself if it was voted out” was not him distancing himself from the governing party.

Former ANC Deputy President Kgalema Motlanthe and Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi. Photo:X/@GautengANC

Motlanthe was speaking to journalists on the sidelines of his door-to-door visits in Diepkloof, Soweto. He was listening to residents concerns ahead of the May 29 elections.

Zuluboy ‘not paid because of MK party connections’

Rapper and actor Mxolisi ‘Zuluboy’ Majozi is crying foul after claiming to have not been paid for his services at last week’s Articulate Africa Art and Book Fair in Durban because of his political affiliation.

Rapper Zuluboy is in a payment dispute with the Durban Film Office. Picture: iamzuluboy /Instagram

“I was told personally that there was a phone call that came in while I was facilitating the first event. I was told that some deputy head of Parks and Recreation was asking why they are hiring uMkhonto we Sizwe members in things of the city,” Zuluboy explained to The Citizen.

She’s emotionally left the marriage – Uthando Nes thembu viewers debate MaNgwabe

Uthando Nes’thembu viewers are convinced that Mbali ‘MaNgwabe’ Mseleku, the fourth wife of the polygamist Musa Mseleku, is over the marriage.

Musa Mseleku’s forth wife,Mbali ‘MaNgwabe’ Mseleku. Picture: Instagram

This is after she decided not to spend a night with her husband on her designated day. Mseleku takes turns to sleep at each of his wives’ homes.

WATCH: SA’s first fencer to qualify for Olympics in 16 years aims to earn country’s first medal

Bright-eyed Joburg fencer Harry Saner can barely contain his excitement after qualifying for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Harry Saner and his support team celebrate his Olympics qualification. Photo: FIE

The 23-year-old has proved his mettle time and again in continental and international championships, representing his country all over the world. But his gold at the African Zonal Olympic Qualifier in Algeria this week earned him the right, for the first time, to cross swords with the world’s best for no greater glory in the sport.

SA teams chasing podium places and Olympic spots at World Relays

South Africa will have three teams competing at the World Athletics Relays championship in Bahamas in the early hours of Sunday and Monday morning (SA time), and they will be confident of picking up one or two medals.

Sprinter Akani Simbine during the 4x100m relay at last year’s World Athletics Championships in Budapest. Picture: Anton Geyser/Gallo Images

It is unclear who national relays coach Paul Gorries will select for the heats or the finals in the various events, but there are strong squads in the men’s 4x100m and 4x400m events.

