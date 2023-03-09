Meet South Africa’s rising comedians

Sandisiwe Mbhele

After a hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic, South Africans desperately need comic relief and we have managed to nail this despite the continued hardships. Gratefully, we will see some of our favourite local comedians back on our screens through the Savanna Comic Choice Awards.

The Savanna Comic Choice Awards announced their nominees on Wednesday, at Radisson RED in Rosebank through much camaraderie and momentous energy in the room, a clear indication that the comedy industry is quite supportive of each other.

Local comedy is well known to relieve and help South Africans through hard times, we know how to make light of situations, including watching our favourite comedy stand-ups or content creators to get a good laugh.

Comedy’s new stars

The industry has boomed over the years, particularly with the help of social media, and the award show has recognised this with a comedic content category.

We spoke to one of the raising comedians, Mbali Gudazi, who was nominated in the Newcomer Award category.

Her energy is infectious, she is engaging and funny as she is on stage.

Mbali said her comedy career started with the help of her colleagues as they found she was very funny in the office.

Starting in stand-up in 2018, she felt at home on stage, “I was so happy, I couldn’t explain it and I was so at peace”.

She eventually started travelling with other comedians and Mbali says locals need to be more aware of Kasi comedians and shows as that is the heart of new talent that is bubbly under the surface.

The rising star describes her comedy of being in the moment, a joke that takes time for some people in the audience to get, and a punchline that gets you thinking.

Savanna Comic Choice Awards, Newcomer nominee Mbali Gudazi. Picture: Supplied

A sticky point in any industry is the female representation, local comedy has diversified and for Mbali, she has had a good experience amongst her male counterparts. She explained they help each other make their jokes and script better for their next time on stage.

The newcomer nominee concludes the recognition does help her career and notoriety and as a comedian who has looked up to Chris Rock, Trevor Noah and Kevin Hart, she can’t wait to reach those audiences.

The award show will be live at The Galleria in Sandton on 15 April, broadcasting on DStv channel Me Channel 115.

Complete list of the 10th Savanna Comics’ Choice Comedy Awards nominees

Best Solo Show Award

Kagiso KG Mokgadi

Prins

Sifiso Nene

Suhayl Essa

Thabiso Mhlongo

Comedy Festival/Show Award

Armchair Comedy Wednesdays

Bioscope Sundays

Extreme Comedy Wednesday

Johannesburg International Comedy Festival

Women in Comedy Show

Savanna Newcomer Award

JamJam

Mbali Gudazi

Vafa Naraghi

Vision Masango

Wazi M Kunene

Breakthrough Act of the Year Award

Linde Sibanda

Nkosinathi Maki

Nonto R

Suhayl Essa

Thabiso Mhlongo

Comedian of the Year Award

Carvin H Goldstone

Robby Collins

Schalk Bezuidenhout

Sifiso Nene

Siya Seya

Non-English Award

James Chomi Ya Jeso

Nonto R

TT Phasha

Zicco Sithole

Comedic Content

UpLIFTing Comedic Comedy Award

Linde Sibanda

Nina Hastie

Rory Petzer

Tsitsi Chiumya

Vafa Naraghi

Funny Influencer Content

Gino The Craftsman

Mbali Gudazi & Nina Hastie

Robby Collins

Suhayl Essa

Vafa Naraghi

Funny is Funny

Checkers Sixty60

The Courier Guy

King Price Insurance

Nando’s

WeBuyCars

Sauce of the Year Award

Dillan Oliphant

Sifiso Nene

Thabiso Mhlongo

Wazi M Kunene

Hall of Fame Award Recipient

Alan Committie