Meet South Africa’s rising comedians

After a hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic, South Africans desperately need comic relief and we have managed to nail this despite the continued hardships. Gratefully, we will see some of our favourite local comedians back on our screens through the Savanna Comic Choice Awards.
The Savanna Comic Choice Awards announced their nominees on Wednesday, at Radisson RED in Rosebank through much camaraderie and momentous energy in the room, a clear indication that the comedy industry is quite supportive of each other.
Local comedy is well known to relieve and help South Africans through hard times, we know how to make light of situations, including watching our favourite comedy stand-ups or content creators to get a good laugh.
Comedy’s new stars
The industry has boomed over the years, particularly with the help of social media, and the award show has recognised this with a comedic content category.
We spoke to one of the raising comedians, Mbali Gudazi, who was nominated in the Newcomer Award category.
Her energy is infectious, she is engaging and funny as she is on stage.
Mbali said her comedy career started with the help of her colleagues as they found she was very funny in the office.
Starting in stand-up in 2018, she felt at home on stage, “I was so happy, I couldn’t explain it and I was so at peace”.
She eventually started travelling with other comedians and Mbali says locals need to be more aware of Kasi comedians and shows as that is the heart of new talent that is bubbly under the surface.
The rising star describes her comedy of being in the moment, a joke that takes time for some people in the audience to get, and a punchline that gets you thinking.
A sticky point in any industry is the female representation, local comedy has diversified and for Mbali, she has had a good experience amongst her male counterparts. She explained they help each other make their jokes and script better for their next time on stage.
The newcomer nominee concludes the recognition does help her career and notoriety and as a comedian who has looked up to Chris Rock, Trevor Noah and Kevin Hart, she can’t wait to reach those audiences.
The award show will be live at The Galleria in Sandton on 15 April, broadcasting on DStv channel Me Channel 115.
Complete list of the 10th Savanna Comics’ Choice Comedy Awards nominees
Best Solo Show Award
- Kagiso KG Mokgadi
- Prins
- Sifiso Nene
- Suhayl Essa
- Thabiso Mhlongo
Comedy Festival/Show Award
Armchair Comedy Wednesdays
- Bioscope Sundays
- Extreme Comedy Wednesday
- Johannesburg International Comedy Festival
- Women in Comedy Show
Savanna Newcomer Award
- JamJam
- Mbali Gudazi
- Vafa Naraghi
- Vision Masango
- Wazi M Kunene
Breakthrough Act of the Year Award
- Linde Sibanda
- Nkosinathi Maki
- Nonto R
- Suhayl Essa
- Thabiso Mhlongo
Comedian of the Year Award
- Carvin H Goldstone
- Robby Collins
- Schalk Bezuidenhout
- Sifiso Nene
- Siya Seya
Non-English Award
- James Chomi Ya Jeso
- Nonto R
- Summary
- TT Phasha
- Zicco Sithole
Comedic Content
UpLIFTing Comedic Comedy Award
- Linde Sibanda
- Nina Hastie
- Rory Petzer
- Tsitsi Chiumya
- Vafa Naraghi
Funny Influencer Content
- Gino The Craftsman
- Mbali Gudazi & Nina Hastie
- Robby Collins
- Suhayl Essa
- Vafa Naraghi
Funny is Funny
- Checkers Sixty60
- The Courier Guy
- King Price Insurance
- Nando’s
- WeBuyCars
Sauce of the Year Award
- Dillan Oliphant
- Sifiso Nene
- Thabiso Mhlongo
- Wazi M Kunene
Hall of Fame Award Recipient
Alan Committie