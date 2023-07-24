By Hein Kaiser
Journalist
5 minute read
24 Jul 2023
5:00 am
Special Features

Getting loaded one bin at a time: Waste picker explains why trash is treasure

By Hein Kaiser

Waste picker proud to be making an honest living, taking care of his kids.

Amos Vuma, waste picker rummaging through trash
Waste picker Amos Vuma. Picture: Hein Kaiser.
We see them everywhere, pulling heavily loaded street trolleys piled with plastic bottles, paper, cardboard and recyclables. Waste pickers are, at times, the Achilles heel for many motorists who believe the road was tarred for the exclusive use of their wheels. Six days a week, 52 weeks per year Johannesburg waste picker Amos Vuma has faced the perils of traffic six days a week, 52 weeks of the year. For a decade, he has pushed and pulled his trolley along the streets, loaded with other people’s rubbish that, to him, is a treasure. "I love my job; I love every...

Read more on these topics