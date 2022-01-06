Reitumetse Makwea
Digital Intern
3 minute read
6 Jan 2022
7:57 am
State Capture

Zondo report: How Dudu Myeni drove SAA into the ground

Myeni and allies Zuma, Yakhe Kwinana, Malusi Gigaba and Lynne Brown, among others, have been heavily implicated in the state capture report.

Former SAA chairperson Dudu Myeni can be seen testifying in court at the Palace of Justice in Pretoria, 20 February 2020. Picture: Jacques Nelles
South African Airways (SAA) ex-chairperson Dudu Myeni’s mixture of “negligence, incompetence, corrupt intent, mismanagement” and greed left the national airline dismantled and ineffective, according to the report from the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture. The report spared no one as it heavily implicated Myeni alongside her allies’, former president Jacob Zuma, former board member Yakhe Kwinana, former ministers Malusi Gigaba and Lynne Brown, advocate Nontsasa Memela and many others including external service providers Nedbank and Standard Bank. The report detailed the fraud and corruption which led to the “ultimate collapse of governance at the national carrier”, and questioned watchdog...

