Myeni was ‘difficult to defy’, says former SAA acting CEO

Karabo Mashaba

Former South African Airways (SAA) acting CEO Mathulwane Mpshe has spoken out about just how difficult it was difficult to work under the former SAA board chair Dudu Myeni.

This comes after acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo released the first part of the state capture report last week.

The report recommended that the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) investigate Myeni for fraud related to a R800 million transaction.

It also details how Myeni and former SAA director Yakhe Kwinana’s management style provided breeding grounds for fraud and corruption to rise at SAA.

“It was difficult to defy Myeni as there was always talk that she was close to the powers that be,” Mpshe said in an interview with Radio 702.

Myeni in 2015 cancelled the awarding of a three-year R85.8 million catering contract to LSG Sky Chefs – described by Mpshe during her 2019 testimony at the State Capture Commission as “the most responsive bidder” – and replaced them by Airchefs, through a board resolution.

This was despite Airchefs not having made the shortlist.

It is alleged that Air Chefs failed to meet the minimum tender requirements.

According to the report, SAA declined during the tenure of Myeni, while state capture thrived at the national airline and its associated companies, South African Airways Technical (SAAT) and South African Express (SA Express).

