Steenhuisen makes crucial appointment to deal with cruelty against animals

Minister of Agriculture John Steenhuisen has announced the appointment of Advocate Karrisha Pillay SC as the ministerial nominee to the board of the National Council of the Societies for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (NSPCA).

This appointment is done in terms of section 2(3)(b) of the Societies for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1993 (Act No. 169 of 1993), which necessitates the appointment of a representative by the minister of agriculture.

“This is an appointment of the highest significance because, since the last ministerial nominee left the department in 2017, there has not been a representative from the minister of agriculture in this critical post,” said Steenhuisen.

He said Pillay’s presence is considered vital for the NSPCA board to function effectively in advancing animal welfare within the country.

“She is a seasoned member of the Cape Bar with almost 24 years of practice in law.

“Her leadership and brilliance were formally recognised in 2019 when Senior Counsel (SC) status was conferred on her.

“I find the rich experience of Advocate Pillay to be a most precious asset and anticipate that she shall contribute significantly to achieving much-needed transformation as my nominee,” said Steenhuisen.

Pillay’s history

Pillay has served as counsel in several landmark constitutional and administrative law cases before the High Courts, the Supreme Court of Appeal, and the Constitutional Court, with a significant impact on South Africa’s jurisprudence under its constitutional dispensation.

