WATCH: Markus Jooste ‘would have been the golden goose for the Hawks’

Jooste's death came as law enforcement authorities were finally on the verge of arresting him after years of inaction

Markus Jooste succumbed to a gunshot would after he allegedly shot himself at his luxury mansion in the seaside town of Hermanus. Photo:X/@KennyMbamboma1

Rob Rose, author of Steinheist, says that the Hawks should reconsider whom to hold accountable in the Markus Jooste fraud investigation following his death by suicide on Thursday.”

The death of the 63-year-old former Steinhoff CEO came as law enforcement authorities were finally on the verge of arresting him.

Watch Rob Rose speaking about the death of Markus Jooste

Massive fine

It is said Jooste succumbed to a gunshot would after he allegedly shot himself at his luxury mansion in the seaside town of Hermanus.

On Wednesday, the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) slapped Jooste with a R475 million fine and labelled him the “mastermind” of the grand fraud scam saying he’d “intentionally lied” at every turn, and had damaged confidence in South Africa’s stock market.

The authority gave him until 19 April to make the payment.

Jooste’s death

Rose told Newzroom Afrika he did not expect Jooste to take his own life.

“I thought he was a guy who would fight this particular case to the end. I was suppose there was a sense of things were closing in on him, but still it’s very unexpected.”

Rose said Jooste is taking a lot of information to the grave.

“He hasn’t communicated with anyone. He resisted calls from all the journalists who did try and contact him and certainly didn’t cooperate with the book or the documentary. He was steadfast, I suppose following his lawyers advice which was don’t take anyone questions until you absolutely have to.”

What now?

While Jooste was at the centre of the grand scam, Rose said there must be some accountability.

“It’s important for the Hawks and for South Africa’s financial stability and investor confidence to be some accountability for the people involved. People want to see people in jail for it. Markus Jooste was suspect number one and he would’ve been the golden goose for the Hawks. What will happen now remain to be seen.”

Meanwhile, Western Cape police said they don’t suspect any foul play.

“It is alleged that the victim sustained a gunshot wound at around 3:20pmat Kwaaiwater and succumbed to death on his way to the hospital. No foul play is suspected at this stage,” Colonel Andre Trout told The Citizen.

