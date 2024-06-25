WATCH: KZN finance MEC Francois Rodgers shuts down Durban office to save money

According to Rogers, the closure of the leased offices will save KZN Treasury an estimated R 1million a year

Rodgers said his main priority is to stabilize the finances of KZN. Photo: X/@KZNTreasury

Newly-appointed MEC for Finance in KwaZulu-Natal Francois Rodgers has hit the ground running, introducing cost-cutting measures.

Among these is the closing of the leased office of the Treasury, located on the ninth floor of the Marine Building in Durban.

According to Rogers, the closure will save KZN Treasury an estimated R1 million a year, which will be directed to other strategic service delivery needs.

Watch Francois Rodgers speaking about the cancellation of the lease

WATCH: The new MEC for Finance in KwaZulu-Natal, Francois Rodgers, says the cancelation of the lease for the Durban office was taken after a meeting with the HoD. He adds that the lease at the Marine Building will expire in July this year, and the landlord has been informed.… pic.twitter.com/Tc43JNWwMw June 25, 2024

Priorities

Rodgers said his main priority is stabilising KZN’s finances, working with the treasury team and executive council to ensure that strategic decisions are being taken to safeguard the provincial fiscus.

“During my consultation with my executive team in the department, I directed that business cannot continue as usual and we need to streamline operations. In this regard, I have decided to close the Durban office (which served as a secondary office), with an annual lease amount of R1 115 786. 40, translating to a total value of just over R5 578 000 over five years that we will save.

“My ministry team will operate from the Pietermaritzburg office and the team will be as prescribed by the Ministerial handbook,” Rodgers said.

ALSO READ: WATCH: IFP’s Thami Ntuli elected as premier of KwaZulu-Natal

Rogers said his wish is to enhance the transparency of the department’s decision-making in resource allocation and utilisation.

“I am prepared to make tough decisions if we are to demonstrate that we mean business.”

Rogers took over the MEC position from the ANC’s Peggy Nkonyeni.

Construction mafia

Meanwhile, newly appointed KZN MEC for Public Works and Infrastructure, Martin Meyer, said there will be no more “nice-to-haves”, as priority will be given to the needs of the public.

Meyer wants the KZN government to save money by using its own buildings for office space, instead of renting high-end business premises for senior managers and other technocrats.

“I am under no illusions of the challenges this department faces. It is a huge mountain ahead of us to climb, but it’s not a mountain that cannot be climbed.”

He said reducing fruitless expenditure by as much as possible was one of his top priorities

Meyer said he is convinced of the commitment of the department’s management to start rebuilding the eThekwini province and work towards a better and stronger province for all.

NOW READ: Al Jama-ah said it joined GNU to weaken DA and its allies