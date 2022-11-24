Teacher jailed in Australia on child porn charges deported to SA

Citizen Reporter

South African teacher and sports coach Dean Carelse, who was arrested in Australia for possession of child pornography, has returned to South Africa.

Carelse, a former Grey High School teacher and rugby coach, was arrested in March 2021, after police raided his home in Queensland, Australia.

Child pornography

More than 2 000 pictures of child exploitation were found at his home.

He pleaded guilty to almost 20 charges, including being in possession of child exploitation material and indecent treatment of a minor child, reported ABC News.

In March 2022, Carelse was sentenced to two years in jail, suspended after six months for three years.

ALSO READ: Former SA school rugby coach arrested in Australia for child porn

News24 reported that Carelse arrived in South Africa in September.

Carelse is reportedly staying at his mother’s home in Gqeberha.

He refused to speak to reporters outside his mother’s house.

“That has been closed, the chapter is finished, it’s done now,” Carelse said.

‘Unfortunate misunderstanding’

At the time of his arrest, Carelse reassured his family and friends that it was an “unfortunate misunderstanding”.

“I would like to thank everyone for their overwhelming support and kind words during this difficult time. I am hurt at how situations can be so sensationally misconstrued. I would also like to reassure friends and family, and am confident that this unfortunate misunderstanding will be resolved soon under the guidance of my legal team. I appreciate each and every message sincerely,” he said in a Facebook post which was later deleted.

ALSO READ: ‘Unfortunate misunderstanding’ says ex rugby coach in child porn case

Water-polo coaches

In recent years, South Africa has seen a number of school water-polo coaches facing accusations of sexual assault.

In 2018, Parktown Boys water-polo coach, Collan Rex, was convicted of 144 counts of sexual assault and 12 counts of common assault. He was sentenced to 23 years in prison.

Earlier this year, Alan Thompson, the headmaster at St Andrew’s College, was fired for ignoring complaints against the school’s former water-polo coach David Mackenzie.

The St Andrew’s Council said an independent review found “that the evidence demonstrated, quite unequivocally, that Mackenzie was grooming boys”.

The Diocesan School for Girls (DSG) suspended water-polo coach Mark Evans after claims made against the teacher by young women, some of whom he had coached.

In 2019, Bishops water-polo coach Fiona Viotti resigned after allegations she had an inappropriate relationship with at least five students.