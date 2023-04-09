Three dead after truck and car collide on KZN highway

Compiled by Gareth Cotterell

Three people lost their lives and one person was seriously injured in an accident involving a car and a truck on the N2 highway near Mandeni, KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

Truck and car collide

The collision occurred on Saturday night.

“Reports from the scene indicate that three people have sadly been declared deceased on scene and one person has sustained serious injuries,” said emergency service provider IPSS Medical Rescue.

IPSS added that the injured person was stabilised and transported to a nearby medical facility.

The mangled remains of the car, posted by IPSS, showed how severe the accident was.

Police were reportedly on scene to investigate the circumstances surrounding the accident.

Six injured in crash on N2

Earlier on Saturday evening, six people were injured in a separate crash in KZN.

KwaZulu Private Ambulance responded to an accident between two vehicles on the N2 highway near Marburg, in the province’s south coast area.

The emergency service provider said its paramedics found three patients with serious injuries and three that had sustained minor injuries.

One of the seriously injured patients was trapped in one of the vehicles.

“Together with Ray Nkonyeni Fire and Rescue services, paramedics stabilised and extricated the patient using specialised equipment,” said KwaZulu Private Ambulance.

The patients were then taken to a nearby hospital for further treatment.

Easter traffic

The long Easter weekend usually sees a high number of road accidents as traffic increases around the country.

On Friday, however, it was revealed that traffic volumes across South Africa were much lower than that of last year.

“We are seeing a reduction of numbers countrywide between 4 000 and 5 000 less vehicles on the road than the previous year,” said Deputy Transport Minister Lisa Mangcu.

The busiest routes at this time of the year include the N1 from Gauteng to Limpopo, the N3 from Gauteng to KwaZulu-Natal, the N2 from the Western Cape to Eastern Cape, the N14 to from Gauteng to the North-West and the N12.

Additional reporting by Molefe Seeletsa