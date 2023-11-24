Three nurses suspended after video of child being neglected in hospital

Thelle Mogoerane Regional Hospital has again drawn criticism for alleged neglect of patients.

Three nurses at Thelle Mogoerane Regional Hospital in Vosloorus, on Joburg’s East Rand, were on Thursday placed on precautionary suspension after a video of a child allegedly being neglected at the hospital was shared on social media.

The video reportedly showed the child sitting on a bed with soiled linen.

It was apparently posted by the boy’s mother after she reportedly laid several complaints with nurses about her son’s care, and after a visit to the hospital by MEC for Health and Wellness, Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko and a meeting with the mother.

Lapse in service

“The patient was moved to another ward where he is receiving the adequate care needed to improve his health condition. The GDoH apologies to the family of the minor for the lapse in service. This is totally against the oath of office taken by healthcare professional and is contrary to Batho Pele principles which means people first,” said Gauteng Department of Health spokesperson Motalatale Modiba.

The hospital made headlines in 2018 when six babies died at the facility after an outbreak of the klebsiella virus.

In March this year, the military was called into the hospital after babies died amid a strike by workers affiliated to the National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu).

The Horrors of State and Provincial Hospitals in South Africa.

This week the Freedom Front Plus (FF+) released a 532-page report, titled: The Horrors of State and Provincial Hospitals in South Africa. It detailed “countless tales of inhumane treatment and negligence” at public healthcare facilities.

It noted the scourge of “staff incompetence and an indifferent attitude towards the plight and suffering of patients”.



“It paints a disturbing picture of human rights abuses, an utter decline in service delivery and infrastructure, as well as staff incompetence and [an] indifferent attitude towards the plight and suffering of patients,” said FF+ health spokesperson Philip van Staden.



The department recently launched a provincial campaign called I Serve with A Smile, which is aimed at improving patient care and experiences.



