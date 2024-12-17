The unforgettable beauty of Bath

Grand architecture, gardens draw crowds.

Over 2000 years ago, Romans and Celts made their pilgrimages to the east of England to enjoy the warm, mineral-rich healing waters of Bath.

In the 17th century, the town was firmly established as a spa town, with significant Georgian architecture being erected from buttery-colored bathstone.

Today, visitors travel from around the world to experience the charm of this Unesco World Heritage site.

In the centre of town, you’ll find the restored Roman Baths, open daily to guests, providing insight into the site’s history.

A visit to the complex includes a walk on the original Roman pavements, viewing the ruins of the Temple of Sulis Minerva, and exploring a museum collection.

For those wanting to experience the warm waters, the Therma Bath Spa is a wellness haven worth noting.

The multi-storey facilities include a Roman Steam Room, Georgian Steam Room, Infrared Room, Ice Chamber, Celestial Relaxation Room, Experience Showers, and two levels of warm pools – our favourite being the rooftop pool with panoramic views of Bath.

It is best to book visits in advance, as limited daily “walk-ins” are available.

ALSO READ: The beautiful Cederberg: A wilderness gem of the Western Cape

While Jane Austen’s time in town brought Bath literary fame, recently it’s the filming of Bridgerton that has made a mark, with fans flocking to follow in their favourite characters’ footsteps.

Abbey Deli is the site of the famous Modiste Dress Shop, Holburne Museum is Lady Danbury’s townhouse, and Beauford Square, Edward Street, and Trim Street all appeared in episodes.

For ardent fans, there’s an official “Bridgerton Walking Tour of Bath” with detailed walking descriptions offered by the local tourism board.

One of the iconic filming locations is Bath’s Royal Crescent – a 150-metre long Georgian crescent.

I was particularly interested to learn that my partner’s grandmother was billeted in one of the terraced homes during World War II.

I gazed up at the line of windows and wondered behind which one she had sought shelter, looking out at a world then in turmoil.

ALSO READ: Will more people travel this year compared to last?

Gardens

It’s not only the impressive architecture that draws the crowds but also the gardens.

Occupying an envious position with postcard views of the Pulteney Bridge, a small fee grants you access to the Bath City Parade Gardens.

Manicured gardens, a café, and a bandstand span the idyllic riverside location.

A little further out of town, Prior Park Landscape Garden is an 18th-century landscape garden famous for its Palladian bridge (one of only four found in the world).

Ralph Allen was the greenfingered mastermind behind the gardens, which are managed by the National Trust.

Bath Spa Hotel

As a key tourist attraction, the bustle of Bath is energising, but after a day of exploring, it’s a treat to retreat to the sanctuary of your hotel.

For this reason, I chose the five-star Bath Spa Hotel. From the centre of town, a short and scenic walk takes you to the gates of the hotel, where Bath’s grandeur continues through the grand butterystone building and three hactres of sprawling gardens that wrap around it.

Arriving in autumn sunshine, my cousin and I decided to take our bottle of welcome bubbles and enjoy it in the ornate garden folly overlooking the pond – a scene that felt like it had leapt out of an episode of Bridgerton.

Echoing Bath’s wellness heritage, the hotel offers an outdoor hydrotherapy pool heated to a magnificent 38°C.

Inside, there’s a second heated pool with a sauna, steam room, ice room, and thermal suite.

If time allows, extend the pampering to include treatments at the spa. Dining at the Bath Spa Hotel is a grand affair.

I’d recommend the afternoon tea, presented with sandwiches, homemade scones, and tempting cakes, all served in a lavish glass corridor that connects two wings of the hotel.

Dinner in the Vellore Restaurant is equally grand: with 2 AA Rosettes, expect beautifully plated meals in the magnificent ballroom.

While there’s an à la carte menu, the Taster Menu offers the chance to showcase the Chef’s culinary prowess.

After a lively discussion with the restaurant manager Joji about South African wine, he returned to the table with a bottle of Ghost in the Machine from SA’s muchloved winemaker Bruce Jack – a thoughtful touch reiterating the personal attention we’d received since arriving.

There are a variety of rooms to suit every budget – my tip is to opt for a garden-view room on the third floor.

From the room and hotel’s elevated position, we drank in the sunset over the gardens in the foreground and then the ancient city of Bath in the background.

Without any words exchanged, we instantly appreciated why people travelled across the world to experience the unforgettable beauty of Bath. macdonaldhotels.co.uk

NOW READ: Must-have travel items this festive season: Tips from well-travelled Jovenchi K and Danny Painter