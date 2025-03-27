Opinion

Home » News » Opinion

Trump’s new envoy to SA: A diplomatic powder keg?

Avatar photo

By Editorial staff

Journalist

2 minute read

27 Mar 2025

06:00 am

Trump’s nomination of Leo Brent Bozell III as US envoy to SA signals escalating tensions. Will Pretoria respond, or will pragmatism prevail?

Trump’s new envoy to SA: A diplomatic powder keg?

Leo Brent Bozell III, Donald Trump’s nominee for US ambassador to South Africa. (Kris Connor / Getty Images)

US President Donald Trump has more than “doubled down” on his first efforts to flay this country alive for its foreign and domestic policies – by nominating an archconservative as Washington’s new representative in Pretoria.

Leo Brent Bozell III, a conservative activist, is the father of one of the people charged with storming the US Capitol on 6 January, 2021.

He is also the founder of the Media Research Centre, whose mandate is to expose liberal bias in the media.

Bozell is an outspoken supporter of Israel in much the same way our recently expelled ambassador to the US, Ebrahim Rasool, is an outspoken supporter of Palestine.

ALSO READ: Trump nominated Bozell III ‘to keep an eye on SA’

It will be interesting to see whether President Cyril Ramaphosa’s government objects to Bozell in the same way US Secretary of State Marco Rubio attacked Rasool before declaring him persona non grata.

Perhaps Bozell will be more measured and less confrontational than people expect him to be – but this is highly unlikely given the Trump administration’s “pull the pin out of the grenade and throw it” attitude.

Pretoria has been more muted in recent days as the potential ramifications of the American threats sink in.

Will the politics of reality win over ideology and principle?

NOW READ: WATCH: ‘The president appoints ambassadors,’ says Ramaphosa

Share this article

Read more on these topics

Editorials Trump presidency United States of America (USA/US)

RELATED ARTICLES

Download our app

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Crime Corruption crisis deepens within Gauteng police force
South Africa WATCH: ‘The president appoints ambassadors,’ says Ramaphosa
South Africa Motsoaledi to withdraw controversial ban on cannabis, hemp products
South Africa WATCH: Ramaphosa describes US funding cut to SA as a ‘wake-up call’, says ‘it’s their money’
Betway PSL Embarrassment for Safa as they can’t pay salaries on time

Download our app

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp