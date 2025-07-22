Tshwane hands over title deeds to Stinkwater residents

Residents of Wards 13 and 95 receive long-awaited property rights under City's land reform efforts.

City of Tshwane officials and Ms Spohy Aphane with her title deed. Picture: X/@CityTshwane

The City of Tshwane on Monday celebrated a significant breakthrough in its housing and land reform agenda, with the official handover of title deeds to residents of Stinkwater’s Wards 13 and 95.

The ceremony, held at Fatlhogang Primary School in Region 2, marked the formal transfer of more than 3 478 title deeds to homeowners in Stinkwater Extensions 4 to 8 (Ditengteng), under the city’s Tenure Upgrading Project.

Land reform in action

The project was executed in partnership with the Gauteng and North West Departments of Rural Development and Land Reform and Land Tenure Services (LTS), with more than R6.2 million allocated towards township planning, property registration and upgrading.

“This is not just a piece of paper; it is a key to opportunity, stability, and empowerment,” said MMC for Housing and Human Settlements Alderman Aaron Maluleka.

“A title deed means you now have a legal asset, dignity, and a foundation to build on for future generations.”

The initiative implements the national land reform policy, aligning with constitutional mandates to promote access to property and redress spatial injustices.

Elderly recipient beams with pride

Among the proud recipients was 99-year-old Ms Spohy Aphane, who received her deed directly from Maluleka.

She praised the administration and thanked officials for what she called a long-awaited dream come true.

“The reason I am so strong is that I still educate myself at the old age home. I do hand work… I am so happy to have received my title deed. May God be with us,” she said in Sesotho.

Beneficiaries received their title deeds at no personal cost, following the transfer of privately-owned land (portions 7–11 of the farm Stinkwater No. 97 JR) to the City using the Settlement Land Acquisition Grant (SLAG).

Community upliftment

Maluleka urged residents to safeguard their title deeds, plan for succession through legal wills, and avoid selling their government-subsidised homes within the eight-year preemptive clause.

“We also reminded homeowners of their responsibilities, which include paying for municipal services, safeguarding their title deeds, drafting legal wills for succession planning, and considering insurance to protect their homes from unforeseen disasters.

“This milestone demonstrates our commitment to unlocking opportunity and promoting development in historically marginalised communities,” he concluded.

