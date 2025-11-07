Tshwane issues safety alert as severe thunderstorms loom

The weather service issued a Yellow Level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms, predicting heavy downpours, strong winds.

The City of Tshwane Emergency Services Department has urged residents to remain on high alert as severe thunderstorms are expected to lash most parts of Gauteng on Friday afternoon.

According to the department, the South African Weather Service (Saws) issued a Yellow Level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms, predicting heavy downpours, strong winds, and hail from around 12pm until 2.59am on Saturday morning.

Heavy rainfall and possible flooding

The city warned that the anticipated weather could lead to localised flooding, particularly in low-lying areas, flat plains and vulnerable roads.

The thunderstorms could also bring large amounts of small hail, damaging winds, and excessive lightning, which may result in structural fires and power outages.

“The impact of severe thunderstorms may include localised flooding, damage to infrastructure, traffic disruptions, and motor vehicle accidents due to slippery roads and poor visibility,” the department said.

Residents have also been cautioned about potential damage to homes and informal structures, particularly roofs, as well as localised service disruptions linked to power failures.

Safety first

To prevent injuries and damage, residents have been advised to closely monitor weather updates and take safety precautions.

If possible, stay indoors and away from metal objects that conduct electricity (barbed wire fences, power lines), which may be hit by lightning.

Avoid outdoor activities such as fishing or playing golf in the rain, as the fishing rods and golf clubs may attract lightning.

Do not seek shelter under isolated trees or tall objects if there is a thunderstorm.

Motorists are also urged to avoid crossing flooded bridges, low-lying roads or swollen streams, as these pose serious drowning risks.

Emergency services on high alert

The Emergency Services Department said it will continue to monitor weather reports and remain on high alert across Tshwane to respond to any related emergencies.

“The department will remain on high alert throughout the city for any weather-related incidents to protect life and property,” it said.

Residents can report fire or rescue emergencies by calling 107 toll-free, or 012 358 6300/6400.

