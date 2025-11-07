Something’s heating up in Cape Town this weekend, says the weather service

While Cape Town will experience moderate warmth, Saws has warned of heatwave conditions across parts of the province.

Residents can expect a fine and warm weekend in Cape Town, although the South African Weather Service (Saws) has issued heatwave warnings for parts of the Western Cape.

According to Saws Meteorologist Lehlohonolo Thobela, “Fine and warm conditions are expected, but it will be partly cloudy and cool along the south coast. Damaging winds are possible along the south-west coast with minor impacts that may result in difficulty in navigation at sea.”

Saturday: Clear skies and mild winds

Saturday’s weather will bring clear skies in the morning before becoming partly cloudy later in the day.

Temperatures are forecast to range between a minimum of 15°C and a maximum of 27°C, with no rainfall expected.

Humidity levels will sit around 55% to 70%, while winds from the east-southeast (ESE) are expected to blow at 5 to 10 knots (approximately 9 to 18 km/h).

The conditions are expected to remain comfortable for outdoor activities, though residents are advised to stay alert for potential strong winds along coastal areas.

Sunday: Warm and clear

On Sunday, clear skies will dominate throughout the day with temperatures steady between 19°C and 27°C.

Winds will shift slightly east to southeast at around 5 knots, maintaining light and manageable coastal conditions.

Humidity is expected to remain at 70%, ensuring a warm but slightly humid atmosphere. No rainfall is forecast for the day.

Heatwave warnings

While Cape Town will experience moderate warmth, Saws has warned of heatwave conditions across parts of the West Coast, the outskirts of the City of Cape Town, and the western Cape Winelands, which are expected to last until Sunday, 9 November 2025.

The advisory notes that maximum temperatures in the low to high 30s will persist through the weekend, with daytime highs possibly exceeding 40°C in Matzikama and Bergrivier municipalities.

“When the temperature is extremely high, humans’ ability to cool their bodies through sweating is reduced. This can be a real threat that leads to hyperthermia.

Saws has also cautioned against the risk of heat stroke.

“In an extremely hot environment, the most serious health and safety concern is heat stroke. Heat stroke can be fatal if medical attention is not available immediately,” Saws warned.

The public is urged to stay hydrated, limit sun exposure, and check on vulnerable individuals, particularly the elderly and children.

