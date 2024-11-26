Tshwane mayor celebrates women in business but says barriers remain

Tshwane mayor Nasiphi Moya said women need to play a bigger role in the economic development of the city.

Tshwane Mayor Nasiphi Moya at the Caledonian Stadium during an oversight visit, 23 January 2024. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen

Tshwane mayor Nasiphi Moya said the Tshwane Women in Business Awards (TWIBA) 2024 should inspire young girls in the city to follow in their footsteps.

Earlier on Tuesday, Moya addressed the TWIBA nominees at the Ditsong Museum of Cultural History.

“For us growing up, successful women were in glitter and gold, now a successful woman is a girl next door. We have come a long way. We recognise the successes but we do not forget our sisters and children that die in the hands of abusers,” she said.

“As we start our 16 days of activism, each and every one of the 365 days, let’s not leave our sisters behind. Let’s not allow a situation where we have a society that looks at women as if we are enemies. This country must stop GBV, we need the sisters, we can’t keep losing sisters like this,” she said.

Moya said GBV awareness should extend beyond the campaign of 16 days.

“In our homes, in our circle of friends, don’t tell your friend to wear makeup, it doesn’t work that way, report the crime,” she said.

ALSO READ: Tshwane activates disaster operations centre in response to food poisoning cases

The mayor said the event was not just a celebration of remarkable achievements but a reflection of the commitment to ensure women hold a central place in the economic development of Tshwane.

“The awards highlight the critical contributions of women to our economy, recognising their innovation, resilience, and leadership. More importantly, they underscore a shared understanding that advancing women’s economic empowerment is not only a moral imperative but also an economic necessity.

“A society that marginalises its women cannot realise its full potential.”

Moya said the challenges faced by women entrepreneurs are too vast and complex to be addressed by any single entity.

“This is why the City of Tshwane strongly advocates for public-private partnerships as a means to amplify impact. Through collaborations with the private sector, academic institutions, and NGOs, we are unlocking resources, expertise, and networks that benefit women in business,” she said.

Moya said the Tshwane Automotive Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Rosslyn is an example of this. She added that partnerships between the government and the automotive industry have created jobs for women.

“By integrating women into supply chains and providing training in advanced manufacturing, we are equipping them with the tools to succeed in traditionally male-dominated industries,” she said.

ALSO READ: Police arrest over 300 during Tshwane weekend crime crackdown

Moya said while they celebrate progress, it is important to acknowledge that significant barriers remain.

MMC for Economic Development and Spatial Planning Sarah Mabotsa said it is important to celebrate the women who excelled in the business area so they inspire young women to follow in the same footsteps.

“Women need to take their rightful place in the development of the city. Gone are those days where women were spectators and only be accommodated at the lower level of the business,” she said.

Ambassador of Denmark Elsebeth Sondergaard Krone said it was women’s turn to lead.

“Men have been leading for centuries and now it’s our turn. There is still much to be done,” she said.

NOW READ: ActionSA’s bold move: Tshwane regional committee dissolved