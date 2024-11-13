Parents told to be vigilant as 15-year-old missing girl found dead

According to police reports the girl was last seen driving with a 51-year-old male suspect.

Police in Limpopo have called on parents to be vigilant after the body of a 15-year-old girl was discovered “brutally murdered” in the Khalavha plantation area of Siloam, Vhembe District, on Tuesday.

According to the police, the young victim was reported missing the previous day, on Monday, 11 November.

Police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said preliminary investigations revealed that the girl was last seen driving with a 51-year-old man, and she never returned home.

“A search operation was immediately activated however, the missing girl was not found,” said Ledwaba.

The following day, her naked body was found in the bushes in Khalavha. The body had injuries that suggested she had been sexually assaulted.

Suspect arrested, facing murder charges

Ledwaba said emergency services were alerted, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

He confirmed that a case of murder was opened and a suspect was subsequently arrested.

He is set to appear before the Thohoyandou Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, facing charges of murder.

Call for vigilance

The Provincial Commissioner of Police in Limpopo, Lieutenant-General Thembi Hadebe, condemned the incident.

She urged parents to do whatever they can to protect their children, highlighting the need for increased vigilance in the community.

As the investigation continues, Ledwaba said additional charges “may be added pending outcome of the investigation”.

