US embassy clarifies nomination of Brent Bozell III as ambassador to SA

The United States embassy in South Africa has clarified the nomination of Leo Brent Bozell III as ambassador to South Africa, saying it needs to go through a constitutional process.

This is despite US President Donald Trump saying Bozell will be the next ambassador to South Africa.

Trump announces Bozell

Trump posted the announcement on his Truth Social media platform on Wednesday.

“I am pleased to announce that Brent Bozell will be our next United States Ambassador to South Africa. Brent is the Founder of the Media Research Center, which has exposed fake news hypocrites for many years.

“Brent brings fearless tenacity, extraordinary experience and vast knowledge to a nation that desperately needs it. Congratulations, Brent!” Trump said.

I am honored to be nominated to serve as the next United States Ambassador to South Africa.



Thank you, Mr. President!

Clarification

However, the embassy said it is aware of recent media reports about Bozell and wanted to provide clarity on the process.

“The nomination of a US ambassador follows a constitutional procedure that includes review and confirmation by the U.S. Senate. While the president nominates a candidate, the nominee does not assume the role until the Senate completes its process, which ensures that all appointments meet the necessary qualifications and receive legislative approval.”

Clarification on U.S. Ambassador Nomination Process



We’ve seen recent reports about a new U.S. Ambassador to South Africa and would like to clarify the process. Ambassador nominations follow a constitutional procedure involving U.S. Senate Committee on Foreign Relations review… pic.twitter.com/DciAjRRcgf March 28, 2025

Processes

It said the key steps in the process include Trump formally submitting the nominee’s name to the US Senate.

“The Senate foreign relations committee reviews the nomination and may hold hearings. If approved by the committee, the nomination proceeds to a vote by the full Senate. Upon Senate confirmation, the nominee is officially appointed and may then present credentials to the host country.

“Until this process is complete, the nominee does not yet serve in an official capacity. The United States remains committed to constructive diplomatic engagement with South Africa and will continue working together on shared priorities,” the embassy said.

If appointed, the conservative Bozell III will take over from Reuben Brigety, who resigned late last year.

US-SA tensions

Bozell III’s appointment comes as tensions are high between South Africa and the United States.

Trump has cut financial aid to South Africa and issued an executive order against the country, alleging human rights issues and criticising Pretoria for taking Israel to the International Court of Justice.

This has been exacerbated after South Africa’s former ambassador to the US, Ebrahim Rasool, was declared persona non grata and given just a week to leave the US due to his comments about the Trump administration.

