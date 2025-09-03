Living in squalor and ready to blow: Usindiso fire report details devastating life in hijacked buildings

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has released the final report of the Usindiso Judicial Commission of Inquiry.

Hundreds of thousands of people stream into Gauteng every year, many of them ending up in one of more than 400 new informal settlements or in the province’s hundreds of hijacked inner-city buildings.

A judicial commission has now laid bare how these residents are forced to live in squalor, where extortion thrives, crime is rife and food, water and electricity are scarce.

Report exposes life-threatening conditions

On Wednesday, Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi released the final report of the Usindiso Judicial Commission of Inquiry, established after the August 2023 fire in Marshalltown that claimed 77 lives.

“The commission has made it clear: the root cause is not criminal syndicates, but extreme poverty and a lack of affordable housing,” Lesufi said.

The inquiry, led by retired Judge Sisi Khampepe, inspected 110 properties across Johannesburg.

It found that nearly 80% of the buildings presented fire hazards, while more than 71% had no fire safety equipment.

Over 77% lacked basic services, including water, sanitation, refuse removal and electricity.

“These are ticking time bombs,” Lesufi said.

The commission detailed how residents are crammed into derelict structures without fire escapes, where illegal electricity connections and flammable materials put lives at constant risk.

“The buildings are dilapidated, with poor structural integrity, no fire escapes, combustible materials and health hazards from filth and waste.

There is widespread non-compliance with city by-laws and a consistent failure to enforce them, allowing buildings to deteriorate.

“The city has failed to allocate sufficient funds for social housing. Developers are discouraged by red tape and private owners are paralysed by losses and legal battles,” the report said.

Urgent recommendations

The report recommended that the city of Johannesburg urgently revise its Inner-City Housing Plan, immediately restore basic services to affected buildings and enforce by-laws to prevent further deterioration.

It also called for structural engineers to assess unsafe buildings, alternative dispute resolution mechanisms to ease tenant disputes and better budget allocations for affordable housing and temporary emergency accommodation.

“Provide basic municipal services such as electricity, water, sanitation and refuse removal to these buildings immediately.”

Furthermore, the premier added that structural engineers are to be engaged to assess some of the buildings and implement any interventions.

“The office of the Premier has since written to the city’s mayor proposing the establishment of a joint provincial and local government team to deal with the implementation of the recommendations contained in the provisional and final reports,” Lesufi said.

Informal settlements mushrooming

The report comes as Gauteng continues to experience an explosion of informal settlements.

Lesufi said the province was stepping up action to prevent illegal land invasions and coordinate lawful settlement development.

“With more than 400 new informal settlements emerging across the province, [the Gauteng executive committee] emphasised the need for coordinated action to prevent illegal land invasions and ensure compliance with housing and land-use regulations.

“Partnerships with municipalities will be strengthened and proactive measures will be taken to halt further land invasions while ensuring lawful settlement development,” he said.

