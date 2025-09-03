Major news for Joburg residents who own security cameras

The by-law placed restrictions on the sharing of private security camera footage as well as requiring the registration of CCTV installations.

The Johannesburg city council has confirmed the repeal of a by-law regulating private closed circuit television (CCTV) systems.

The city suggested in August that it would repeal the by-law on the back of intense legal pressure by civil organisations.

The by-law was adopted in February and gave the city sweeping powers over private security surveillance installations.

CCTV by-law repealed

A legal challenge to the by-law was spearheaded by the South African Property Owners Association (Sapoa) and the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa).

“[Sapoa] is appreciative of the fact that the city has seemingly realised the errors it committed. Having said that, Sapoa’s application will only be removed from the court roll once the by-law has in fact been repealed and its legal costs paid,” CEO Neil Gopal said in August.

The by-law would have forced property owners to register their cameras with the city, impose tariffs on new installations and prohibit the public sharing of footage, among other stipulations.

During a marathon eight-hour council sitting on Tuesday, the by-law was repealed, much to the satisfaction of the opposition.

“Council repealed the disastrous CCTV by-law. This was a deeply flawed piece of legislation that should never have been passed in the first place,” DA councillor Daniel Schay said.

“Its repeal is a small but important victory for common sense and for residents’ rights in Johannesburg,”

‘Vindication’ for opposition

The party said in March that it was strongly opposed to the by-law and DA caucus leader Belinda Kayser-Echeozonjoku said this was a moment of vindication.

“We warned the city and the department about various flaws in this by-law, but they went ahead to waste valuable money that could have been spent on service delivery to residents,” Kayser-Echeozonjoku told The Citizen.

“It is unfortunate that it needed the residents and Sapo to take the city to court — with the city losing the case — before bringing a motion to council to repeal,” she added.

Kayser-Echeozonjoku said the DA would be writing to the department of cooperative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) to request wasted finances be recouped from councillors who voted in favour of the by-law.

“The money from residents should be spent on services and not defending unlawful decisions in court,” she said.

