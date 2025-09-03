Gauteng deputy principal charged with rape of 8-year-old pupil

The deputy principal is accused of raping the pupil on school premises.

A Gauteng primary school deputy principal accused of raping an eight-year-old pupil has appeared in the Bronkhorstspruit Magistrate’s Court.

The 53-year-old man, who teaches at Bronkhorstspruit Primary School, was arrested on Monday and appeared in court on Tuesday, where his case was postponed to 11 September for a bail application.

He faces three counts of rape for the alleged incidents that took place between June 2024 and August 2025.

Child told mother about abuse

National Prosecuting Authority regional spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said the accused allegedly raped the child on three occasions on the school premises during school hours.

“This was discovered after the mother of the child noticed that the child was walking strangely,” Mahanjana said.

“Upon enquiring, the child disclosed to the mother what had happened. The mother reported the matter to the police, and the accused was arrested…”

Parents and residents demand accountability

On Tuesday, angry parents and residents of Bronkhorstspruit convened in front the school to demand answers.

According to Ridge Times, the Bronkhorstspruit Police Station commander, Colonel Simon Dhladla, told the crowd that the matter was reported after the pupil was raped in a bathroom at the school on 12 August at around 7am.

Dhladla also said there is another victim, but the parent is reluctant to open a case.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) said it will refer the matter to the Education Labour Relations Council for further investigation.

“The GDE reiterates that the safety and well-being of learners remain our highest priority. We continue to work with stakeholders to create a safe and supportive environment conducive to quality teaching and learning.”

Another incident in Soshanguve school

In a separate incident at Tiyelelani Secondary School in Block L, Soshanguve, the department said three teachers were identified for alleged ill-treatment of pupils, sexual assault, and ill-treatment of parents.

This after violent disruptions broke out at the school and surrounding schools on Tuesday and Wednesday, where pupils reportedly left classes and marched between schools, causing damage to property.

The marches were sparked by allegations that a teacher sexually assaulted a pupil, while a bus driver is being accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a pupil.

Teachers removed while enquiry proceeds

To manage tensions and ensure stability, the teachers have been transferred to the district office while the department conducts its enquiry.

The principal was among those removed with effect from Wednesday, and the acting deputy principal will manage day-to-day operations with the support of district officials.

