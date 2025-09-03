WATCH: Cape municipal HR manager calls for restrictions on white employment

The DA's Stellenbosch mayor stated that the video was 'cause for significant concern' and would be investigated.

A video has surfaced showing the human resources manager at the Stellenbosch municipality suggesting a harsh stance needs to be taken with the recruitment of white employees.

Stellenbosch HR manager Alexander Kannemeyer can be seen making a case for the exclusion of white men, as well as how to treat them should they be employed.

Run by the DA, the party stated on Tuesday evening that it was “marshalling the facts”, as it relayed the statement issued by its mayor, Jeremy Fasser.

‘Always whites in charge’

The video shows an excerpt from a discussion between municipal officials about the potential hiring of a new employee.

Kannemeyer is heard saying that if the municipality continues to hire white candidates from outside the municipality, it would hinder transformation efforts.

While acknowledging that the best candidates were often white males, he supported giving preference to employees from other demographics.

“I have a concern that we also have always had whites in charge, still in our technical services and water services,” said Kannemeyer.

“I have a problem with that because the message we’re sending out, especially to internal staff, is that they don’t have the capability and the competency for that,” he adds.

Kannemeyer goes on to say that in the event of white men being hired for jobs, their work environment should be made uncomfortable.

“I cannot support the fact that we always appoint the best scoring candidate, and it is always the white male,” said the HR manager.

“I am saying we make life difficult for the person who came in, the person resigns, and afterwards we get what we want,” he stated, to the agreement of gathered officials.

Stellenbosch mayor investigating

The video is reportedly two years old, but Mayor Fasser was quick to respond as the video gained traction on social media.

“I wish to state that these events occurred in early 2023, before I became mayor. I am currently investigating the matter and will issue a further statement when this is completed.

“At face value, the video is a cause for significant concern, and we will get to the heart of the matter and take appropriate further action as warranted,” stated Fasser.

Additional questions were sent by The Citizen on Tuesday evening to the municipality. Feedback will be added once forthcoming.

The video surfaces in the same week that the Department of Employment and Labour’s new employment equity regulations take effect.

The DEL’s numerical targets set demographic restrictions for 18 sectors within the South African economy, with failure to comply resulting in a substantial fine.

