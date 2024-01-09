WATCH: Dozens evacuated as bus catches fire in Joburg

No serious injuries were reported.

Dozens were evacuated from a burning bus in Roodepoort, Johannesburg on Tuesday, with authorities still trying to establish the cause of the blaze.

Joburg EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi told The Citizen that emergency services were called to the scene, where they helped evacuate and assist. He said no serious injuries were reported.

“The cause of the blaze has not yet been determined,” Mulaudzi added.

It is understood the bus was on the corner of Hendrik Potgieter and Winnie Mandela Drive at just after 7 am when it caught fire.

The driver told The Citizen he was travelling during rush hour when he realised the vehicle was on fire.

He said passengers were evacuated, as emergency services rushed to the scene.

This is a developing story.