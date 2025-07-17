[WATCH] Illegal mining underneath Snake road

We visited an illegal mine shaft on Snake road in Brakpan, where the miners are literally entering underneath the road.

An entrance to an illegal mine shaft on Snake road in Brakpan. Picture: Shaun Holland

What seems like a pothole on the side of Snake Road in Brakpan, East Rand, is actually an entrance into the world of illegal mining.

Illegal miners, also known as zama zamas, have been popping up around old mine shafts in the Witwatersrand area.

Watch video here:

Private security operative Marius van der Merwe believes the zama zamas must have maps with locations of the shafts.

The miners are carrying out blasting very close to the surface and it is causing considerable damage to infrastructure.

This is one of the mine shafts van der Merwe showed us in the area.

VIDEO & PICTURES: ‘We need help!’ – Suspected Zama Zama explosion rocks Slovo Park, Springs