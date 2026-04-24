Gold processing lab discovered and dismantled in Barberton

Police found chemicals, gold processing equipment and large quantities of gold bearing material.

Police have made a major breakthrough, discovering and dismantling an illegal gold-processing ‘laboratory’ in Mpumalanga.

An intelligence-driven operation by law enforcement officers led to the discovery of a house in Barberton on Thursday, 23 April 2026, used as an illegal gold-processing laboratory.

Gold lab

At the facility, police found chemicals, gold-processing equipment, and large quantities of gold-bearing material.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Colonel Mavela Masondo said two unlicensed firearms with ammunition were also recovered at the scene.

“It was during this time that police arrested two suspects, aged 51 and 52, then charged them with Contravention of Precious Metals Act and possession of unlicensed firearms, amongst other crimes.”

Illegal mining

Masondo said police officers attached to the Crime Intelligence Unit received information about illegal mining activities taking place at one of the houses in Barberton.

“The information was operationalised, and the police pounced into the house. It was discovered that the house has been used for the illegal processing, melting and refining of gold.”

The arrested suspects are expected to appear at Barberton Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, 28 April 2026.

Masonso said more arrests are imminent as the investigation continues.

Picture: Saps

Breakthrough

Meanwhile, the Acting Provincial Police Commissioner of the Saps in Mpumalanga, Major General (Dr) Zeph Mkhwanazi, commended the team for a job well done.

“This is a breakthrough as our operations are targeting the value chain of illegal mining. It is crucial that we dismantle illegal mining infrastructure while we arrest illegal miners.

“I would like to thank every Police Officer, including the Crime Intelligence Unit, as well as our partners, who were involved in this operation. We believe that the discovery and dismantling of this illegal gold-processing ‘lab’ is a major blow to organised crime in our province. Your dedication and hard work are noted,” said Mkhwanazi.