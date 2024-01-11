South Africa

By Faizel Patel

11 Jan 2024

10:07 am

WATCH LIVE: SA takes on Israel at International Court of Justice in Gaza genocide case

South Africa has asked the court to issue several orders including that Israel “immediately suspends” its Gaza offensive.

The Peace Palace on the Carnegieplein in The Hague. South Africa will give its ‘thoroughly well-referenced’ argument of Israeli genocide against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip in the International Court of Justice today. Picture AFP

As South Africa gears up to argue its genocide case against Israel today, more than 900 popular movements, unions, political parties, and other organisations have signed an open letter calling on states to support the country at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in the Hague.

South Africa has asked the court to issue several orders including for Israel to “immediately suspend” its Gaza offensive; to stop forced displacement; to enable humanitarian access to thousands of displaced Palestinians; and to preserve evidence.

South Africa filed an urgent case against Israel at the ICJ last month.

Watch the proceedings live from the Peace Palace in the Hague live here: