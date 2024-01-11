South Africa-bound Renault Kwid, Triber and Kiger updates detailed

Local market sales will commence in the second quarter of the year.

Set to arrive on local soil later this year, Renault has rolled-out a number of updates on the Kwid, Triber and Kiger in India without any mechanical alterations.

Kwid

Last privy to changes in 2019, and more recently three years later in Brazil, the changes to the Kwid exclude the exterior tweaks applied to the South American example by mostly centring around specification.

As such, the RXL, roughly equivalent to the base-spec Life in South Africa, joins the flagship RXT (Zen) and Climber in being the recipient of the eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

This leaves the entry-level RXE as the sole variant to still sport a traditional LCD audio display.

Kwid has remained visually unchanged since its current styling debuted as part of a mid-life overhaul in 2019. Image: Renault India

The final nuance is also reserved for the RXL, namely the five-speed automated manual transmission (AMT) until now only available on the RXT and Climber.

As mentioned, Renault has made no changes up front, meaning the Kwid’s 1.0-litre three cylinder normally aspirated petrol engine continues to develop 50kW/91Nm delivered to the front wheels through the AMT, or the standard five-speed manual.

In India, pricing kicks-off at Rs 469 000 ( about R105 119) for the manual-only RXE and ends at Rs 632 000 (about R141 654) for the Climber AMT.

As a comparison, current South African-market pricing starts at R196 999 for the Life and ends at R227 999 for the Climber AMT.

Triber

Revised for South Africa three years ago, the Indian-spec Triber new additions are more extensive and comprise an optional black interior, electric mirrors, a wireless smartphone charger and a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

Reserved for the second-tier RXL, again roughly equal to the Life that starts the Triber range off in South Africa, is a separate air-conditioning control module with vents for the second and third row, while a reverse camera now comes standard on the RXT that serves as India’s take on South Africa’s mid-range Zen.

No changes have, however, been made to the range starting RXE or the flagship RXZ that carries the Intens designation locally.

Based on a stretched version of the Kwid’s CMF-A platform called CMF-A+, the Triber has also been a runaway success for Renault South Africa. Image: Renault India

In terms of power, two options are available; a more powerful version of the free-breathing 1.0-litre used in the Kwid rated at 52kW/96Nm, or the 1.0-litre turbo shared with the Kiger that produces 74kW/160Nm.

Standard across all models is a five-speed manual gearbox with a five-speed AMT the option on normally aspirated models, and a CVT on the turbo.

Pricing kicks-off at Rs 600 000 (about R134 481) for the manual only RXE and ends at Rs 875 000 (about R196 119) for the turbocharged RXZ fitted with the CVT.

In South Africa, the turbo continues to remain a forbidden entity, thus leaving buyers, for the time being, with the unpressurised triple and requiring between R228 999 to R264 999.

Kiger

Introduced four years ago as a more affordable alternative to the European-made Sandero, the Renault Kiger’s updates are also minor and involves the newfound availably of automatic climate control and electric mirrors on the RXT and cruise control on the top-spec RXZ.

Similar to the Triber, the twin of the Nissan Magnite offers a choice of two 1.0-litre powerplants; the 52kW/96Nm normally aspirated unit and the turbo that makes 74kW/160Nm.

Kiger debuted in South Africa three years ago as the replacement for the Sandero. Image: Renault India

Also, alike to the Triber are the Kiger’s choice of transmissions depending on the selected engine.

Priced from Rs 600 000 (about R134 481) to Rs 1 100 000 (about R246 550) in India, current sticker for the Kiger range from R249 999 to R359 999 in South Africa.

Due in quarter two

Despite no reference to the Kwid being made, Renault South Africa did confirm last year that the revised Triber and Kiger would both debut on local soil during the second quarter of this year.

As such, expect the Kwid to either follow, or premiere around the same time. In all instances, expect a minor price increase to apply over the ones mentioned.

Additional information from autocarindia.com.

