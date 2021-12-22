Watch: Hailstorm sweeping through KZN just a taste of cold, wet weekend ahead

Citizen Reporter

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a yellow level 2 warning for heavy downpours and thundershowers for parts of South Africa starting from Wednesday going into the weekend.

“A cut-off low is expected over the Eastern Cape on Thursday and is coupled with a ridging high pressure system, resulting in a good chance of showers and thundershowers across the province. Heavy downpours with accumulations of 20 to 30mm are expected in places over OR Tambo DM and Aldred Nzo DM,” said the weather service on Wednesday.

These weather patterns are expected to result in localised flooding of susceptible settlements, roads and low-lying areas, difficult driving conditions and traffic disruptions as a result of significant falls and lower visibility, as well as wet roads at times.

According to SA Weather Service forecaster Kumsa Masizana, the weather service is expecting some isolated showers and thundershowers in the central and eastern parts of the country, where it will be scattered 60% in Limpopo, Mpumalanga, KwaZulu-Natal as well as along the coastal areas of the Eastern Cape.

“We are expecting a similar weather pattern where it will be isolated to scattered 60% will spread to the western Bushveld of the Limpopo province. Warm to hot temperatures are expected from the afternoon [Friday]. Our temperatures are going to continue remaining cool to warm with hot temperatures over the Lowveld regions of Mpumalanga and Limpopo,” she said.

Earlier in the day the SAWS issued a yellow Level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms over the western parts of the Free State and North West provinces, as well as the central and eastern parts of Northern Cape. This will result in heavy downpours leading to localised flooding, damaging winds, hail and excessive lightning.

These weather patterns can be expected from Wednesday until Thursday.

Parts of the Eastern Cape are also expected to experience severe thunderstorms with heavy downpours, damaging winds, large amounts of small hail and excessive lightning on Wednesday, said the weather service.

Meanwhile, Pietermaritzburg residents have shared videos on social media of heavy downpours with a hailstorm that swept through the area on Wednesday afternoon.

yeah, pietermaritzburg in a blink of an eye pic.twitter.com/777ND1jwo6— baningishembe8@gmail.com (@baningishembe8) December 22, 2021