Friday’s weather: Fine and cool conditions with showers in some provinces

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region on 10 July 2026.

Expect a fine and cool to cold day across South Africa on Friday, 10 July, with a chance of light rain in the Western Cape and isolated showers in parts of the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal.

Here is what weather to expect tomorrow, according to the South African Weather Service.

Weather warnings for 10 July 2026

Fire danger

The weather service has not issued any impact-based warnings and advisories for Friday.

Weather outlook for Friday & Saturday: 10 – 11 July 226.

Partly cloudy & cold-to-cool conditions are expected, with isolated to scattered rain & showers possible along the east & south coasts and the adjacent interior of RSA.#saws #weatheroutlook #southafricanweather pic.twitter.com/Miw5zCB8Kw — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) July 8, 2026

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on 10 July:

Gauteng:

There will be morning frost in places; otherwise, it will be a fine and cool day.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Expect partly cloudy skies in the east at first with morning fog patches. Otherwise, it will be fine and cool, but warm in places on the Lowveld.

Limpopo:

It will be fine and cool, but warm in places on the Lowveld and the Limpopo Valley.

North West:

Fine and cool weather awaits.

Free State:

Expect a fine and cold to cool day.

Northern Cape:

It will be cloudy with fog along the coast in the morning; otherwise, the weather will be fine and cool, but cold in the extreme south.

Western Cape:

Morning fog is expected in the northwest and northeast with a chance of light rain along the south coast. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy to cloudy and cool to cold.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

There will be morning fog in the north; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to cold, becoming cloudy with isolated showers and rain along the coast and adjacent interior from mid-morning.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Expect fine weather in the north at first; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to cold, but cloudy with morning fog and isolated showers and rain in places south of the escarpment.

KwaZulu-Natal:

There will be morning and evening fog in places; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy to cloudy and cool to warm but cold in the south-west with isolated showers and rain except in the north-west