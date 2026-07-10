Weather alert: Yellow warning for KZN showers as provinces brace for cold

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region for Saturday, 11 July 2026.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) says severe thunderstorms with heavy downpours and damaging winds threaten KwaZulu-Natal, while Gauteng faces fine, cold weather and morning frost elsewhere.

Meanwhile, the weather service has released its latest weather forecast for Saturday, 11 July 2026.

Here’s what you need to know.

Weather forecast for today and tomorrow: 10 – 11 July 2026.

Isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers expected today and tomorrow, over the southern and south-eastern parts.

⚠️Yellow level 1: Severe thunderstorms.#saws #SAWeatherService #weatherforecast pic.twitter.com/uxORUM6LmB — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) July 10, 2026

Weather warnings: Saturday, 11 July 2026

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued a yellow level 1 warning for severe thunderstorms expected over the southern coast and eastern interior of KwaZulu-Natal with heavy downpours, localised flooding and damaging winds, which may lead to localised damage to settlements and infrastructure.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Saturday, 11 July 2026:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect fine and cool weather, but cold in places in the south.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect morning frost in places on the Highveld; otherwise, the conditions will be partly cloudy and cool but fine and warm in the Lowveld.

Limpopo:

The day in Limpopo will start with morning frost in the south-west; otherwise, it will be fine and cool to warm.

North West:

Fine and cool weather awaits for North West residents.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State can expect morning fog in the extreme east; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to cold.

Northern Cape:

The day will start with morning fog patches in the south-east; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to cold, becoming fine from the afternoon.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect morning fog along the west coast and a chance of light rain along the south coast; otherwise, the conditions will be partly cloudy and cool, becoming fine in the west from the afternoon.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will be cloudy and cold with scattered light showers and rain along the coast and southern interior but with isolated showers in places over the central interior.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

The day will be cloudy and cold with scattered showers and rain along the coast but isolated over the central interior.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can expect morning fog over the interior; otherwise, the weather will be cloudy and cool but cold in the south-western high ground. Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected but scattered along the coast and adjacent interior, except for the extreme north coast.