Level 2 warning issued for disruptive rain in parts of Gauteng and KZN

Citizen Reporter

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a yellow level 2 warning for disruptive rain over parts of Gauteng, North West, central and eastern Free State and the extreme western parts of KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday.

“The disruptive rain may result in localised and flash flooding of susceptible roads, low lying bridges and informal

settlements and possible road closures near low lying bridges,” said the weather service in a statement on Tuesday.



A yellow level 2 warning for waves has been issued between Alexander Bay and Plettenberg Bay. This will lead to difficulty in navigation at sea.



Weather advisory for other provinces:

Gauteng: Partly cloudy and cool to warm with scattered showers and thundershowers.

The expected UVB sunburn index: High

Mpumalanga: Hot in places in the Lowveld, otherwise cloudy to partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers on the Highveld and the escarpment areas.

Limpopo: Cloudy in places in the morning, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers over the south-western parts. It will be very hot in places in the Lowveld, the Limpopo Valley and northern parts of the Western Bushveld.

North West: Partly cloudy and warm with scattered morning and afternoon showers and thundershowers.

Free State: Partly cloudy and warm with scattered morning and afternoon showers and thundershowers.

Northern Cape: Cloudy in the west in the morning, otherwise fine and warm to hot but very hot in the north. It will become partly cloudy with isolated thundershowers in the extreme east and north-east in the afternoon. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong southerly to south-easterly.

Western Cape: Cloudy to partly cloudy over the eastern and central parts in the morning, otherwise fine and warm to hot. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate south-westerly to westerly south of Cape Point in the morning, otherwise fresh to strong south-easterly to easterly.



Western half of the Eastern Cape: Cool in places along the coast, otherwise cloudy at first and warm, becoming

partly cloudy by the afternoon. The wind along the coast will be moderate south-westerly, becoming south-easterly by afternoon, but north-easterly in the evening.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Partly cloudy in the north, otherwise cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers except in the south-west. The wind along the coast will be moderate south-westerly, becoming north-easterly by afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal: Cloudy and and warm but cool over the interior with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered along the coast and the extreme west. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-westerly south of Durban otherwise south-easterly.

