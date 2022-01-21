Heatwave alert: How to stay cool this weekend

Citizen Reporter

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a warning for extremely hot conditions in the Western Cape and Northern Cape from this weekend.

“A strong upper air high pressure system will result in a sunny and drier end to the week and weekend for South Africa with extremely hot temperatures expected over the Western and Northern Cape provinces.

“Extremely hot conditions expected over the interior of the West Coast from today, including the Cape Winelands, Central and Little Karoo on Saturday and Sunday. Heatwave conditions are expected mainly over the southern high ground of Namakwa (Northern Cape), Cape Winelands; in places over the interior of the West Coast and the Waterskloof LM until Sunday,” said the weather service on Friday.

Western Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 22.1.2022 pic.twitter.com/Xf9h7m6wuC — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) January 21, 2022

As per Accuweather, Wellington and Paarl residents should brace for a high of 44°C on Saturday and 42°C degrees on Sunday.

Keeping pets safe during a heatwave

Just a friendly reminder: Don’t take your pets for walkies during a heatwave. If the tar is too hot for your hands, it’s too hot for your doggo’s paws.

Close the curtains and lay damp towels on the floor to cool them off. Also, set out extra bowls of water, and maybe add a couple of ice cubes for good measure.

If you can’t keep them indoors, make sure they have adequate shade to escape the heat.

If you have wildlife in your region – birds, squirrels, and the like – be kind and put out bowls of water for them too.

For bees – because you know, they are endangered – fill a shallow bowl or plate with water and pebbles and place in the shade for the beezies to enjoy. (The pebbles prevent them from drowning).

Northern Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 22.1.2022 pic.twitter.com/5i2uZZeq38— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) January 21, 2022

Tips to survive the heatwave

Feeling too hot? Run your wrist under a cold tap for at least five minutes and it should cool you down

Keep a spray bottle full of cold water and spray your face and wrists every time you feel too hot

Drink at least eight glasses of water a day and keep a water bottle that you can refill at any time

Instead of a hot bath or shower, make sure the water is warm. It will lower your body temperature and make you feel cooler for longer.

Got terrible sunburn? Fill an ice-cube tray with vinegar or aloe vera and freeze it. Rub the ice cubes on the affected areas.

Can’t sleep in hot weather?

Put your pillowcases in the freezer and take them out just before you go to bed, so that you can pass out on a cool pillow.

Not coping with the humidity? Freeze a sponge and put it in a ziplock bag. Whenever you feel too hot, dab the sponge on your neck or wrist to keep you cool.

Additional reporting by Cheryl Kahla and Caxton Central