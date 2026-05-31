Clouds gather as winter knocks: Here’s Monday’s weather forecast

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region on 1 June 2026.

Cloudy conditions with fog patches are expected in several provinces, while most of South Africa can look forward to fine, cool weather on Monday, 01 June.

Here is what the weather is expected to be tomorrow, according to the South African Weather Service (Saws).

Weather warnings for 01 June 2026

Very cold, wet and windy conditions are expected over the central and eastern interior of the Western Cape, the southern parts of the Namakwa District in the Northern Cape, and parts of the Eastern Cape from Wednesday, 03 June to Thursday, 04 June.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on 01 June:

Gauteng:

It will be fine and cool.

Mpumalanga:

Expect cloudy conditions in the morning with fog patches in the eastern parts; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool but warm in places in the Lowveld.

Limpopo:

It will be cloudy in the morning with fog patches in places; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm, becoming fine in the evening.

North West:

Fine and cool weather is expected, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Free State:

Expect a fine and cool day, with partly cloudy conditions in the west by the afternoon.

Northern Cape:

It will be cloudy along the coast with morning fog patches; otherwise, it will be fine and cool to warm, becoming partly cloudy in the northeast in the afternoon.

Western Cape:

Expect cloudy and cool conditions along the coast and adjacent interior with morning fog patches; otherwise, it will be fine and warm.

Eastern Cape (western half):

It will be a fine and cool to warm day.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Expect fine and cool to warm conditions throughout the day.

KwaZulu-Natal:

There will be morning fog over the interior; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and fine, with cool to warm conditions.