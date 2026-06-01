Cape provinces brace for frigid, wet and conditions as cut-off low arrives

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region for Tuesday, 2 June 2026.

Winter has come with frigid, wet, and windy conditions for the Eastern and Western Cape as an intense cut-off low (COL) arrives from Wednesday into Thursday.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) is monitoring a cut-off low-pressure system, which is expected to result in widespread cold, wet, and windy conditions over the Western Cape, Eastern Cape, and adjacent interior regions from Wednesday into Thursday.

Frigid, wet, and windy conditions from Wednesday into Thursday

Saws said on Monday that rainfall associated with the COL is expected over the Garden Route District of the Western Cape and extends into the central and western parts of the Eastern Cape. Most of these areas are still recovering from the impacts of the previous cut-off low system.

The rainfall may lead to localised or significant flooding in susceptible areas, including roads, bridges, low-lying settlements, and river crossings. Fast-flowing streams and rivers may pose a danger to life, while major transport routes could be affected by flooding and poor visibility.

The weather service added that the weather system is expected to cause a significant drop in daytime temperatures across affected regions.

There is also a possibility of light snowfall over higher-lying terrain over the Cape provinces, including the interior of the Eastern Cape, the southern parts of the Northern Cape, and the north-eastern high ground of the Western Cape.

“While the current modelled expectation of accumulated depth of snowfall suggests only ‘light snowfalls’, travellers and communities in mountainous areas are nevertheless advised to remain informed of forecast updates issued by the Saws, as conditions may change when fresh output from NWP weather models becomes available,” the weather service said.

Further, strong winds and rough sea conditions are expected along the south-western and southern coastline of the Western Cape. These conditions may make navigation at sea difficult, particularly for small vessels and personal watercraft.

Weather forecast for today & tomorrow, 1 -2 June 2026. Partly cloudy & cool conditions are expected in the east and parts in the west otherwise fine & cool to warm, but isolated to scattered rain and showers along the south coast and adjacent interior #saws #weatheroutlook pic.twitter.com/QXC7DI3PU5 — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) June 1, 2026

Meanwhile, the weather service has released its latest weather forecast for Tuesday, 2 June 2026.

Here’s what you need to know.

Weather warnings: Friday, 29 May 2026

Impact-based warnings

The South African Weather Service has issued an orange level 8 warning for disruptive rain, leading to danger to life, widespread flooding, displacement of settlements, and mudslides. This is expected in places along the coast and adjacent interior between Mossel Bay and Plettenberg Bay in the Western Cape on Wednesday and Thursday.

Saws has warned of disruptive rain leading to danger to life, flooding and displacements of settlements, as well as mudslides, which are expected in places along the coast and adjacent interior between Plettenberg Bay and East London in the Western and Eastern Cape on Wednesday and Thursday. An orange level 5 warning was issued.

The weather service also issued a yellow level 4 warning for disruptive rain that poses a danger to life, causes flooding and settlement displacement, and triggers mudslides. This is expected over the eastern parts of the Central Karoo, the western parts of the Garden Route Districts, and the Swellendam Municipality on Wednesday and Thursday.

A yellow level 2 warning for disruptive rain leading to localised flooding of settlements, roads, low-lying areas and bridges was issued over the southern parts of the Eastern Cape on Wednesday and Thursday.

Saws said wind and waves, leading to difficulty in navigation at sea, as well as small vessels taking on water, are expected between Cape Point and Plettenberg Bay on Wednesday and Thursday. A yellow Level 2 warning was issued.

Advisories

An intense cut-off low is expected to affect the Eastern Cape from Wednesday to Friday. The public and all small stock farmers are advised that a combination of snow, heavy rain, flooding, very cold conditions and very rough seas can be expected.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Friday, 29 May 2026:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect partly cloudy and cool weather.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect fine and cool conditions, but it will be warm in the Lowveld.

Limpopo:

The day will be partly cloudy and cool to warm.

North West:

Fine and cool weather awaits North West residents, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State can expect fine and cool conditions, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Northern Cape:

The day will start with morning fog along the coast; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool. It will be fine in places in the northern interior.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect cloudy to partly cloudy and cool weather, with isolated to scattered rain and showers over the southern parts from mid-morning.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will be cloudy with mist in places along the coast and adjacent interior in the morning; otherwise, it will be fine and cool, becoming cloudy with isolated showers in the south but scattered along the coast.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

The day will be fine and cool to warm, becoming cloudy with isolated showers in the south by evening.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can expect fine and warm conditions but cool in the south-west parts.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.