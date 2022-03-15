Eastern Cape storms leave residents in the dark

Citizen Reporter

Intense storms that hit the Eastern Cape last weekend have resulted in many consumers being left without electricity .

Eskom said it had experienced “network setbacks” as a result of the inclement weather, notably in the Amathole, OR Tambo and Chris Hani districts.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the power utility said technicians were working hard to ensure power supply was restored.

“Inclement weather puts Eskom network at risk and can affect the electricity supply for customers, potentially leaving some customers with prolonged periods without electricity.”

Eskom urged customers to “be patient”, and to follow the correct channels to log faults.

The utility also said all electrical appliances should be treated as live while power supply interruptions take place.

How to log a fault

Supply issues can be logged by using the ‘Alfred the Chatbot’ option. This allows users to log a fault and receive a reference number in order to track the progress of the complaint.

Customers can also log a fault by downloading the MyEskom Customer App.

Alternatively, they can call 08600 375 66.

Disruptive rain predicted

On Tuesday, the South African Weather Service (Saws) issued level 2 warnings for disruptive rainfall in Gauteng, Limpopo and Mpumalanga.

There are risks of localised flooding, especially in informal settlements and low-lying bridges and roads.

Saws warned difficult driving conditions could be expected as well, due to wet roads and reduced visibility.

Road users and pedestrians are encouraged to stay indoors where possible, and to avoid crossing rivers, flooded roads and swollen streams, especially if the water is above your ankles.

