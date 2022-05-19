Level 5 warning: Disruptive rain expected in Eastern Cape on Friday

Citizen Reporter

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued an orange level 5 warning for disruptive rain over the central coast and interior of the Eastern Cape on Friday.

The rain will lead to widespread flooding of roads and settlements, danger to life and possible displacement of affected communities, warned the weather service on Thursday.

A yellow level 2 warning for rain has also been issued in the same province on Friday.

“Very cold and wet conditions with light snowfalls on the high mountain peaks of the Eastern Cape, as well as Central Karoo in the Western Cape and southern parts of the Karoo Hoogland in Northern Cape are could result in isolated loss of vulnerable livestock.”

The cold and wet weather is expected to move to the central interior on Friday, with disruptive rainfall possible in some areas.

“A cold front and a cut-off low is expected to affect the country this weekend. Starting in the west today (19 May 2022), spreading to the central parts by tomorrow (Friday) and the eastern parts by Saturday,” warned the weather service.

Kwazulu Natal Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 20.5.2022 pic.twitter.com/wJmCzRB9GR— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) May 19, 2022

Friday’s weather forecast

Gauteng: Partly cloudy and cool with isolated showers and thundershowers. The expected UVB sunburn index: High.

Mpumalanga: Warm in the Lowveld, otherwise partly cloudy and cool with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers over the Highveld region.

Limpopo: Partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers in the south-west, where it will become cloudy in the evening.

North West: Partly cloudy and cool, becoming cloudy, with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated in the east.

Free State: Partly cloudy and cold to cool, becoming cloudy with scattered showers and thundershowers, but widespread in the south-west. Light snowfall is expected along the Lesotho border.

Northern Cape: Cloudy and cold with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers, but widespread in the south east.

Western Cape: Cloudy to partly cloudy and cold to cool with isolated showers in the extreme eastern parts and over the Overberg District until in the afternoon. It will be fine in the north-west from the mid-morning. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-easterly in the west in the morning otherwise westerly to south-westerly. The expected UVB sunburn index: Low.

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Cloudy and cold with widespread showers and thundershowers, but scattered in places in the west. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong westerly.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Cloudy and cool to cold with widespread showers and thundershowers. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly, but westerly in places in the west.

KwaZulu-Natal: Partly cloudy and warm but cool in the south, becoming cloudy in the afternoon with scattered showers and thundershowers but isolated in the north. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh northerly to north-westerly north of Richards Bay, otherwise southerly to south-westerly spreading to Kosi Bay in the evening. The expected UVB sunburn index: Moderate.