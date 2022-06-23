SA Weather Service issues level 2 warning for disruptive rain in Western Cape

Citizen Reporter

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a yellow level 2 warning for disruptive rain over Langeberg and Garden Route municipalities of the Western Cape as well as between Storms River and Port Alfred.

“Localised flooding of informal settlements and roads is expected. The combination of slippery roads, reduced visibility and possible flooding of roads can lead to traffic delays on major roads and motor vehicle accidents, especially over the Cape Metropole on Thursday morning, but over the Garden Route from the afternoon into Friday morning. The mentioned impacts are expected over the south coast and Little Karoo from Thursday afternoon into Friday morning when the bulk of the rainfall is likely,” warned the weather service on Thursday.

A yellow level 2 warning for disruptive snow leading to icy roads and closure of some passes has been issued over Senqu, Elundini, Sakhisizwe and Matatiele local municipalities of the Eastern Cape on Friday.

Yellow level 2 warning: Rain: Eastern Cape: 23 – 24 June 2022 pic.twitter.com/glBM1UM3Ob — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) June 23, 2022

Friday’s weather forecast

Gauteng: Cloudy and cold with isolated showers and thundershowers. The expected UVB sunburn index: Very High.

Mpumalanga: Morning fog patches on the south-western Highveld, otherwise partly cloudy and cold to cool with isolated showers and thundershowers on the Highveld in the evening. It will be warm in the Lowveld.

Limpopo: Morning fog patches over the central parts, otherwise partly cloudy and cool but warm in the Lowveld. Isolated evening showers and thundershowers are expected in the south.

North West: Cloudy and cold to cool with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Free State: Cloudy in the west with morning fog patches, otherwise partly cloudy and cold to cool with isolated showers and thundershowers except the eastern parts.

Northern Cape: Cloudy and cold to very cold with isolated showers. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong south-easterly.

Western Cape: Fine in the west, otherwise cloudy to partly cloudy and cold to cool with isolated to scattered showers over the central and eastern parts in the morning. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly becoming light to moderate westerly to southwesterly east of Cape Agulhas by the afternoon. The expected UVB sunburn index: Low.

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Cloudy and cold with scattered showers and rain, but widespread along the coast and adjacent interior. It will become partly cloudy in the south from the evening. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly but strong in the morning.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Very cold north of the escarpment, otherwise cloudy and cold with scattered showers and rain, but isolated in the east where it will be partly cloudy at first. Light snow is expected over the southern Drakensberg. The wind along the coast will be Fresh to strong south westerly.

KwaZulu-Natal: Fine at first, otherwise partly cloudy and cool, but cold in places in the west with isolated afternoon showers and rain in the extreme south and along the coast. The wind along the coast will be Moderate to fresh northerly to north-westerly north of Mandini at first, otherwise moderate westerly to south-westerly becoming fresh towards evening. The expected UVB sunburn index: Moderate.